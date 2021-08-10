Serbisyong TUPAD
benefits over 1K workers in Tolosa, Alangalang
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
August 10, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office VIII through its
North Leyte Field Office successfully paid a total of P2,048,000.00
TUPAD wages to some 1,024 informal sector workers of Tolosa and
Alangalang in Leyte last August 9, 2021.
Each beneficiary received
P3,250.00 as remuneration for the services rendered during the
10-day TUPAD implementation.
Present to lead the event
was DOLE Assistant Secretary Victor Del Rosario, representing
Secretary Silvestre “Bebot” Bello III. He was assisted by DOLE-RO8
Regional Director Henry John Jalbuena and DOLE-NLFO Head Norman
Uyvico.
Asec. Del Rosario in his
message said that DOLE will never cease to deliver the needed
assistance to the Filipino workers. He encouraged everyone to have
faith and not lose hope despite the pandemic.
“I just want to encourage
you to have faith and not lose hope. DOLE and the government is here
to help you”, said del Rosario.
Tolosa Mayor Ma. Ofelia
Alcantara expressed heartfelt gratitude for the assistance received
from DOLE and the different government agencies.
"We at LGU-Tolosa are
thankful that we are able to avail of the programs and services of
the government for the benefit of our displaced and needy workers”,
said Alcantara.
Meanwhile, Mayor Yu
acknowledged the fruitful partnerships of LGUs and national
government agencies in helping the Alangalanganons.
“We really appreciate the
convergence of different government agencies just to bring relief to
our constituents greatly affected by this pandemic”, said Yu.
Livelihood assistance were
likewise turned over to eight (8) parents of child laborers in
Alangalang amounting to P160,000.00.
Director Jalbuena, like he
always did in every payout, reminded all the beneficiaries to use
their hard-earned money for the needs of their families.
Also in attendance to
grace the event were Mr. Allan Tanuakio from the Office of the
President, DTI Assistant Secretary Niño Contreras and Ms. Irene
Permejo of DSWD Regional Office VIII. Beneficiaries were grateful
because aside from the TUPAD wages, they also received P2,000.00
each as financial aid from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis
Situation (AICS) program of the DSWD.
Some ten (10) lucky
beneficiaries also took home raffle prizes such as rubber shoes,
android tablets and bicycles courtesy of the Office of Senator
Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go. (with
report from DOLE-NLFO)