Serbisyong TUPAD benefits over 1K workers in Tolosa, Alangalang

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

August 10, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office VIII through its North Leyte Field Office successfully paid a total of P2,048,000.00 TUPAD wages to some 1,024 informal sector workers of Tolosa and Alangalang in Leyte last August 9, 2021.

Each beneficiary received P3,250.00 as remuneration for the services rendered during the 10-day TUPAD implementation.

Present to lead the event was DOLE Assistant Secretary Victor Del Rosario, representing Secretary Silvestre “Bebot” Bello III. He was assisted by DOLE-RO8 Regional Director Henry John Jalbuena and DOLE-NLFO Head Norman Uyvico.

Asec. Del Rosario in his message said that DOLE will never cease to deliver the needed assistance to the Filipino workers. He encouraged everyone to have faith and not lose hope despite the pandemic.

“I just want to encourage you to have faith and not lose hope. DOLE and the government is here to help you”, said del Rosario.

Tolosa Mayor Ma. Ofelia Alcantara expressed heartfelt gratitude for the assistance received from DOLE and the different government agencies.

"We at LGU-Tolosa are thankful that we are able to avail of the programs and services of the government for the benefit of our displaced and needy workers”, said Alcantara.

Meanwhile, Mayor Yu acknowledged the fruitful partnerships of LGUs and national government agencies in helping the Alangalanganons.

“We really appreciate the convergence of different government agencies just to bring relief to our constituents greatly affected by this pandemic”, said Yu.

Livelihood assistance were likewise turned over to eight (8) parents of child laborers in Alangalang amounting to P160,000.00.

Director Jalbuena, like he always did in every payout, reminded all the beneficiaries to use their hard-earned money for the needs of their families.

Also in attendance to grace the event were Mr. Allan Tanuakio from the Office of the President, DTI Assistant Secretary Niño Contreras and Ms. Irene Permejo of DSWD Regional Office VIII. Beneficiaries were grateful because aside from the TUPAD wages, they also received P2,000.00 each as financial aid from the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the DSWD.