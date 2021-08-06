Secretary Bello
leads awarding of over P11-M DOLE aid in Leyte
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
August 6, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY –
Leyteños were grateful as livelihood and employment assistance
poured when DOLE Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III visited the towns
of Tanauan and Burauen, Leyte on August 5, 2021.
A total of P11,080,372.00
livelihood and TUPAD grants were awarded to some 2,261 beneficiaries
of the municipalities of Tanauan and Burauen.
P7,260,900.00 worth of
TUPAD and livelihood grants were received by 1,801 underemployed and
disadvantaged workers in Tanauan while P3,179,472.00 were benefited
by 460 informal sector workers from Burauen.
Meanwhile, there were 25
displaced and returning OFWs who have received the sum of
P640,000.00 livelihood and financial assistance under the OWWA’s
Balik Pinas Balik Hanapbuhay (BPBH) and Tabang OFW programs.
Aside from Secretary Bello,
also in attendance to grace the event were Undersecretary Renato
Ebarle, DOLE-BWSC Director Atty. Ma. Karina Trayvilla, OWWA
Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac, DOLE-RO8 Director Henry John Jalbuena,
An Waray Partylist Representative Florencio “Bem” Noel, Leyte
Governor Leopoldo Dominico “Mic” Petilla, Alangalang Mayor Lovely Yu
and Atty. Jo Ann Zacarias representing 2nd District Congresswoman
Lolita Karen Javier.
Mayor Pelagio Tecson of
Tanauan and Mayor Juanito Renomeron of Burauen warmly welcomed the
team into their respective areas and expressed their sincerest
gratitude for all the assistance received from the labor department.
“We are really grateful to
Secretary Bello for being responsive to the needs of our
constituents”, said Mayor Tecson.
Governor Mic Petilla
likewise recognized the efforts of DOLE and the administration in
helping the province. He said that it will be a great help for the
province to recover from the effects of the on-going pandemic.
“We don’t know when this
pandemic will end, but I can assure you that our province can
recover especially that the government through DOLE is here to help
us”, Petilla said.
In his messages, Secretary
Bello never failed to underscore that DOLE exists for the
fulfillment of its mandate which is to look after the welfare of
every Filipino worker.
“DOLE will continue to
live up to its mandate and we will do all that we can for the
benefit of our Filipino workers”, said the labor secretary.
Just like a father to his
children, Sec. Bello reminded all the beneficiaries to spend the
money they received for their basic needs.
“These are government
funds, so please use the money you received for the basic needs of
your families”, Bello added.
Bello committed to bring
more assistance to the region for the benefit of the workers
struggling due to the pandemic.
The team of DOLE-North
Leyte Field Office headed by Mr. Norman Uyvico were also in full
support of the successful undertaking.