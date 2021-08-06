Secretary Bello leads awarding of over P11-M DOLE aid in Leyte

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

August 6, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – Leyteños were grateful as livelihood and employment assistance poured when DOLE Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III visited the towns of Tanauan and Burauen, Leyte on August 5, 2021.

A total of P11,080,372.00 livelihood and TUPAD grants were awarded to some 2,261 beneficiaries of the municipalities of Tanauan and Burauen.

P7,260,900.00 worth of TUPAD and livelihood grants were received by 1,801 underemployed and disadvantaged workers in Tanauan while P3,179,472.00 were benefited by 460 informal sector workers from Burauen.

Meanwhile, there were 25 displaced and returning OFWs who have received the sum of P640,000.00 livelihood and financial assistance under the OWWA’s Balik Pinas Balik Hanapbuhay (BPBH) and Tabang OFW programs.

Aside from Secretary Bello, also in attendance to grace the event were Undersecretary Renato Ebarle, DOLE-BWSC Director Atty. Ma. Karina Trayvilla, OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac, DOLE-RO8 Director Henry John Jalbuena, An Waray Partylist Representative Florencio “Bem” Noel, Leyte Governor Leopoldo Dominico “Mic” Petilla, Alangalang Mayor Lovely Yu and Atty. Jo Ann Zacarias representing 2nd District Congresswoman Lolita Karen Javier.

Mayor Pelagio Tecson of Tanauan and Mayor Juanito Renomeron of Burauen warmly welcomed the team into their respective areas and expressed their sincerest gratitude for all the assistance received from the labor department.

“We are really grateful to Secretary Bello for being responsive to the needs of our constituents”, said Mayor Tecson.

Governor Mic Petilla likewise recognized the efforts of DOLE and the administration in helping the province. He said that it will be a great help for the province to recover from the effects of the on-going pandemic.

“We don’t know when this pandemic will end, but I can assure you that our province can recover especially that the government through DOLE is here to help us”, Petilla said.

In his messages, Secretary Bello never failed to underscore that DOLE exists for the fulfillment of its mandate which is to look after the welfare of every Filipino worker.

“DOLE will continue to live up to its mandate and we will do all that we can for the benefit of our Filipino workers”, said the labor secretary.

Just like a father to his children, Sec. Bello reminded all the beneficiaries to spend the money they received for their basic needs.

“These are government funds, so please use the money you received for the basic needs of your families”, Bello added.

Bello committed to bring more assistance to the region for the benefit of the workers struggling due to the pandemic.