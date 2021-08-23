New leader takes
helm at DAR Eastern Visayas
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
August 23, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – A
Basilan-born lawyer-accountant now heads the Department of Agrarian
Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas following his installation on
Wednesday last week.
Regional Director Robert
Anthony Yu replaced Ismael Aya-ay by virtue of Department Special
Order No. 283 issued by Agrarian Reform Secretary Brother John
Castriciones on August 2, this year.
Prior to his new
assignment, Yu was the Director of the Planning Service at the DAR
Central Office. He joined DAR in 2001 as a contract of service (COS)
employee and rose from the ranks.
Upon passing the bar, Yu
was appointed Attorney-V of the Legal Service. Since then, he was
assigned to the different units in central office exposing him to
problems encountered in the field including Agri-business Venture
Agreement (AVA) and land conversion, as well as procurement and
other administrative matters.
His first field assignment
was as Provincial Agrarian Reform Adjudicator (PARAD) having been
assigned to the provinces of Bataan, Zambales and Zamboanga del
Norte on separate occasions.
He also served as Regional
Agrarian Reform Adjudicator (RARAD) in MIMAROPA Region, radiating in
the island provinces of Palawan, Marinduque and Mindoro as PARAD.
Yu disclosed that Region 8
is his first assignment as Regional Director.
In his message during his
installation as the 21st DAR Regional Director to serve this region
since the agency was created on September 10 1971, he encouraged
transparency, team work and immediate resolution to every concerns
and issues. “I don’t want problems to persist, I want solutions to
resolve the concerns and issues,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, Aya-ay, who
served as OIC-Regional Director for the past 15 months, concurrent
Assistant Regional Director (ARD) for Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries
Development and Sustainability Program (ARBDSP) and Agrarian Legal
Service, will focus as ARD for Administration.
Under the same special
order, OIC-Assistant Regional Director for Administration and Land
Tenure Service, Ma. Fe Malinao, is designated Provincial Agrarian
Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) for Southern Leyte.
OIC-PARPO II for Leyte and
Biliran, Renato Badilla, is designated ARD for Operations, while
OIC-PARPO I for Leyte and Biliran, Josefina Corazon Turla, is
designated PARPO II replacing Badilla.