2021 Jobstart Program kicks off in Tacloban City

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

August 19, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – In partnership with the Tacloban City Public Employment Service Office (PESO), the Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office No. 8 through its North Leyte Field Office kicked off the implementation of JobStart Philippines Program for this year with an Employer’s Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) Signing on August 16, 2021 at the City Engineer’s Gymnasium.

Five (5) private establishments attended the event and signed the agreement, namely, McCarol Ventures/McDonalds Tacloban, Mang Inasal, Pinutos and Chix Delight, Jollibee and Greenwich, and Hotel de Fides.

One hundred (100) youth beneficiaries from Tacloban City will be benefitting from the said employment facilitation program.

Present during the event were Mr. Norman L. Uyvico, NLFO Head, Ms. Marites H. Dy, NLFO JobStart Focal, Ms. Emilia A. Cruz, PESO Manager and Ms. Katherine P. Singzon, PESO JobStart Focal.

In behalf of Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena, Mr. Uyvico acknowledged all the employers for choosing to help the youths of Tacloban through the JobStart program.

“We would like to acknowledge and thank our employers who responded to our call of assisting our youth beneficiaries through the Jobstart program especially now that we are in a pandemic”, said Uyvico.

Uyvico likewise lauded the PESO Tacloban for being an active Jobstart implementer ever since its first implementation in 2018.

“DOLE is indeed grateful for the strong support we get from our ever active PESO Tacloban led by Ma’am Mely Cruz”, added Uyvico.

Dranix Distributors Inc. missed the formal MOA Signing but committed to become one of the employers for the 2021 Jobstart implementation in the city.

The JobStart Program, funded by the Government of Canada (GOC) with technical support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB ), aims to enhance employability of youth by reducing their job-search period and increasing their employability through life skills and technical skills training, paid internship and full-cycle employment facilitation services.