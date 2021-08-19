2021 Jobstart
Program kicks off in Tacloban City
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
August 19, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – In
partnership with the Tacloban City Public Employment Service Office
(PESO), the Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office No. 8
through its North Leyte Field Office kicked off the implementation
of JobStart Philippines Program for this year with an Employer’s
Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) Signing on August 16, 2021 at the City
Engineer’s Gymnasium.
Five (5) private
establishments attended the event and signed the agreement, namely,
McCarol Ventures/McDonalds Tacloban, Mang Inasal, Pinutos and Chix
Delight, Jollibee and Greenwich, and Hotel de Fides.
One hundred (100) youth
beneficiaries from Tacloban City will be benefitting from the said
employment facilitation program.
Present during the event
were Mr. Norman L. Uyvico, NLFO Head, Ms. Marites H. Dy, NLFO
JobStart Focal, Ms. Emilia A. Cruz, PESO Manager and Ms. Katherine
P. Singzon, PESO JobStart Focal.
In behalf of Regional
Director Henry John S. Jalbuena, Mr. Uyvico acknowledged all the
employers for choosing to help the youths of Tacloban through the
JobStart program.
“We would like to
acknowledge and thank our employers who responded to our call of
assisting our youth beneficiaries through the Jobstart program
especially now that we are in a pandemic”, said Uyvico.
Uyvico likewise lauded the
PESO Tacloban for being an active Jobstart implementer ever since
its first implementation in 2018.
“DOLE is indeed grateful
for the strong support we get from our ever active PESO Tacloban led
by Ma’am Mely Cruz”, added Uyvico.
Dranix Distributors Inc.
missed the formal MOA Signing but committed to become one of the
employers for the 2021 Jobstart implementation in the city.
The JobStart Program,
funded by the Government of Canada (GOC) with technical support from
the Asian Development Bank (ADB ), aims to enhance employability of
youth by reducing their job-search period and increasing their
employability through life skills and technical skills training,
paid internship and full-cycle employment facilitation services.
The program is also
designed to increase the capacity of Public Employment Service
Office (PESOs) in providing full cycle employment facilitation
services. (with report from NLFO)