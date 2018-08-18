The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Christian poverty

Which car brands will be fully electric and when?

Eastern Visayas posts 3.2% inflation rate in July 2021

Chiz tells DTI, PPA: Spike in arrastre fees to hurt economic recovery

Serbisyong TUPAD benefits over 1K workers in Tolosa, Alangalang

Secretary Bello leads awarding of over P11-M DOLE aid in Leyte

Villar and Lorenzana lead inauguration of two units 2-storey building for army brigade in region 8

Financial inclusion and Shari’ah financing

 
GSat Eloading Service

 

 

P1.6-M worth of Kabuhayan starter kits awarded to 116 Sogod folks

Sogod DOLE Kabuhayan starter kits

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
August 18, 2018

MAASIN CITY – Some 116 beneficiaries from Brgy. Kahupian in Sogod, Southern Leyte received various kabuhayan starter kits amounting to a total of P1,645,270.00 from the Department of Labor and Employment through its Southern Leyte Field Office last August 13, 2021.

Present during the simple turnover activity were Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena, SLFO Head Marites Viñas, Sogod Mayor Imelda Tan, SB Member & Livelihood Committee Chair Rufo Olo and Staff Sgt. Advincula of the Philippine Army.

The said assistance was DOLE’s commitment to Brgy. Kahupian, an identified barangay of the provincial Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment Cluster (PRLEC) under the government’s Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC).

Regional Director Jalbuena in his message expressed continued commitment and support to the convergence programs of the government particularly the ELCAC.

“DOLE is one with the government in its fight to end local communist armed conflict and we are doing our part through provision of livelihood opportunities to our vulnerable sector”, said Jalbuena.

Among the projects awarded to the beneficiaries were the following: carpentry, welding, vulcanizing, barbecue vending, homemade delicacies, mini carinderia, dressmaking, fruit and vegetable vending, bread-making, barber shop, charcoal vending, poultry farming and dried fish vending.

Said livelihood projects were charged under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) funds of the region.

Also in attendance to facilitate the event were Ms. Velma Duguil, PESO Manager and Ms, Ma. Dahlia A. Gabriana, SLFO Livelihood focal. (with a report from SLFO)

 

 