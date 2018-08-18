P1.6-M worth of
Kabuhayan starter kits awarded to 116 Sogod folks
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
August 18, 2018
MAASIN CITY – Some 116
beneficiaries from Brgy. Kahupian in Sogod, Southern Leyte received
various kabuhayan starter kits amounting to a total of P1,645,270.00
from the Department of Labor and Employment through its Southern
Leyte Field Office last August 13, 2021.
Present during the simple
turnover activity were Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena,
SLFO Head Marites Viñas, Sogod Mayor Imelda Tan, SB Member &
Livelihood Committee Chair Rufo Olo and Staff Sgt. Advincula of the
Philippine Army.
The said assistance was
DOLE’s commitment to Brgy. Kahupian, an identified barangay of the
provincial Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment Cluster (PRLEC)
under the government’s Task Force to End Local Communist Armed
Conflict (ELCAC).
Regional Director Jalbuena
in his message expressed continued commitment and support to the
convergence programs of the government particularly the ELCAC.
“DOLE is one with the
government in its fight to end local communist armed conflict and we
are doing our part through provision of livelihood opportunities to
our vulnerable sector”, said Jalbuena.
Among the projects awarded
to the beneficiaries were the following: carpentry, welding,
vulcanizing, barbecue vending, homemade delicacies, mini carinderia,
dressmaking, fruit and vegetable vending, bread-making, barber shop,
charcoal vending, poultry farming and dried fish vending.
Said livelihood projects
were charged under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP)
funds of the region.
Also in attendance to
facilitate the event were Ms. Velma Duguil, PESO Manager and Ms, Ma.
Dahlia A. Gabriana, SLFO Livelihood focal. (with
a report from SLFO)