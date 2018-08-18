P1.6-M worth of Kabuhayan starter kits awarded to 116 Sogod folks

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

MAASIN CITY – Some 116 beneficiaries from Brgy. Kahupian in Sogod, Southern Leyte received various kabuhayan starter kits amounting to a total of P1,645,270.00 from the Department of Labor and Employment through its Southern Leyte Field Office last August 13, 2021.

Present during the simple turnover activity were Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena, SLFO Head Marites Viñas, Sogod Mayor Imelda Tan, SB Member & Livelihood Committee Chair Rufo Olo and Staff Sgt. Advincula of the Philippine Army.

The said assistance was DOLE’s commitment to Brgy. Kahupian, an identified barangay of the provincial Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment Cluster (PRLEC) under the government’s Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC).

Regional Director Jalbuena in his message expressed continued commitment and support to the convergence programs of the government particularly the ELCAC.

“DOLE is one with the government in its fight to end local communist armed conflict and we are doing our part through provision of livelihood opportunities to our vulnerable sector”, said Jalbuena.

Among the projects awarded to the beneficiaries were the following: carpentry, welding, vulcanizing, barbecue vending, homemade delicacies, mini carinderia, dressmaking, fruit and vegetable vending, bread-making, barber shop, charcoal vending, poultry farming and dried fish vending.

Said livelihood projects were charged under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) funds of the region.