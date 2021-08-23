DPWH completes off-carriageway improvement project in Jaro town

By DPWH 2nd LED

August 23, 2021

JARO, Leyte – Another off-carriageway improvement project has been completed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second District Engineering Office along Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-La Paz road section to provide a better and wider road access to the travelling public.

According to OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura, this project enables local traders to transport their agricultural products to nearby public market with minimal transportation costs.

“The P9.7-million road project involves concrete paving of 2-meter width on both sides of the existing road with inclusion of stone masonry works and top with concrete barrier have a total length of .591-kilometer located in Barangay Malobago to Pange in Jaro linking to the town of Pastrana in Leyte,” he added.