DPWH completes
off-carriageway improvement project in Jaro town
By
DPWH 2nd LED
August 23, 2021
JARO, Leyte –
Another off-carriageway improvement project has been completed by
the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Leyte Second
District Engineering Office along Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-La Paz road
section to provide a better and wider road access to the travelling
public.
According to OIC-District
Engineer Leo Edward Oppura, this project enables local traders to
transport their agricultural products to nearby public market with
minimal transportation costs.
“The P9.7-million road
project involves concrete paving of 2-meter width on both sides of
the existing road with inclusion of stone masonry works and top with
concrete barrier have a total length of .591-kilometer located in
Barangay Malobago to Pange in Jaro linking to the town of Pastrana
in Leyte,” he added.
For the current year, the
district office is task to implement three (3) off-carriageway
improvement of tertiary roads of which La Paz-Javier-Bito Rd –
(K0952 + 710 - K0953 + 186), P9.6-M is on its final phase of
construction while Burauen-Mahagnao Rd – K0979 + (-667) - K0979 +
(-167), P9.5M; and Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-La Paz Rd
K0944+290-K0944+881, P9.7-M were already completed.