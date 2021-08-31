Capoocan-diversion
road in progress
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
August 31, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office is undertaking the
construction of a by-pass and diversion road from Barangay Capoocan
to Barangay Dagum (diversion road) which is a multi-year project
that will start in 2020 and is targeted to be completed by 2023.
Phase I of said project
that started in 2020 is an opening of gravel road with a length of
1,227.82 meters and a width of 30 meters. As of July 2021 its actual
accomplishment is at 80.34% and is currently suspended due to
Road-Right-of-Way (RROW) problems that needs to be settled.
While the problem for
Phase I is being resolved, Phase II is already on-going and is at
70.67% actual accomplishment. Scope of work for this phase will
include concreting of road that will span 1,227.82 meters (two
lanes). An off-carriageway improvement (bicycle lane) is also part
of the project’s works with a width of two (2) meters and a length
of 750 linear meters.
The two projects have a
total contract amount of P105.65 million under the General
Appropriations Act of FY 2020 and 2021.
This project will address
the problem on the large volume of traffic along Daang Maharlika
during peak hours starting in Barangay Matobato. Apart from it, this
will also serve as an alternate route for motorists and private
vehicles if ever new businesses will be established (e.g. malls and
other big establishments) wherein other cities or municipalities are
expected to visit Calbayog City.