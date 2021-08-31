Capoocan-diversion road in progress

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

August 31, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office is undertaking the construction of a by-pass and diversion road from Barangay Capoocan to Barangay Dagum (diversion road) which is a multi-year project that will start in 2020 and is targeted to be completed by 2023.

Phase I of said project that started in 2020 is an opening of gravel road with a length of 1,227.82 meters and a width of 30 meters. As of July 2021 its actual accomplishment is at 80.34% and is currently suspended due to Road-Right-of-Way (RROW) problems that needs to be settled.

While the problem for Phase I is being resolved, Phase II is already on-going and is at 70.67% actual accomplishment. Scope of work for this phase will include concreting of road that will span 1,227.82 meters (two lanes). An off-carriageway improvement (bicycle lane) is also part of the project’s works with a width of two (2) meters and a length of 750 linear meters.

The two projects have a total contract amount of P105.65 million under the General Appropriations Act of FY 2020 and 2021.