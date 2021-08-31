Always go to
Christ
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
August 31, 2021
Especially when we find
ourselves in some difficult, if not impossible, situations, we
should readily go to Christ to seek at least some relief. He always
gives it, perhaps not in the form we want, but always in a way that
would be beneficial to us.
This can be the lesson we
can learn from that gospel episode where Christ went to St. Peter’s
house where he was presented with Peter’s sick mother-in-law whom he
readily cured. After that, all those in the neighborhood who had
some sickness were brought to Christ for curing. And he did! (cfr.
Lk 4,38-44)
We have to learn how to
deal with the difficult and the impossible things in our life. Let’s
remember that as long as we are here on earth, we have to contend
with all sorts of difficulties, trials and temptations.
And as if these are not
enough, we also have to contend with the truth of our faith that
tells us that we are meant to pursue a supernatural goal that
definitely cannot be achieved simply with our own human powers, no
matter how excellent they are.
The secret is always to go
and to be with God through Christ in the Holy Spirit who can make
the impossible possible. In all our affairs and situations in life,
we should always go to God to ask for his help and guidance, and to
trust his ways and his providence, even if the outcome of our
prayers and petitions appears unanswered, if not, contradicted.
This should be the
attitude to have. It’s an attitude that can only indicate our
unconditional faith and love for God who is always in control of
things, and at the same time can also leave us in peace and joy even
at the worst of the possibilities.
We just have to remember
that Christ never abandons us and is, in fact, all ready and prompt
to come to our aid, albeit in ways that we may not realize, at
first, just like what happened in that story of the two disciples
who were on their way to Emmaus. (cfr. Lk 24,13-25)
We should not allow our
feelings of sadness to be so dominant and pervasive that we shut off
Christ’s many and often mysterious ways of helping us. If we do not
pose a deliberate impediment to Christ’s ways, there is always hope.
In our darkest moments, some light will always come piercing and
dispelling the darkness away.
In so many ways, Christ
will remind us, as he did to the two disciples, about the meaning of
all human suffering, and of how our suffering can be a way to our
joy, to our fulfillment as a man and as a child of God. He will
explain to us why we have suffering in this life and how we can take
advantage of it to derive something good from it.
Our difficulties and
problems, including our failures and sins, can be good occasions to
get close to God and to draw his mercy and grace to keep us moving
on with renewed spirit.
God is always with us. He
continues to guide us all throughout our life. As creator and
savior, he is actually shaping our life. Anything that happens in
our life, including the negative ones, serves some purpose in God’s
loving providence over us.