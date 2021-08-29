NMP’s additional
totally-enclosed life boat installed in its davit area
Aerial
view of the NMP Boat Davit: Additional Totally Enclosed Life
Boat on the left corner.
National Maritime
Polytechnic
August 29, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic, the premier and only government-owned
maritime training and research center of the Philippines, improves
its maritime training services with the installation of an
additional Totally-Enclosed Life Boat in its Boat Davit Area.
The said equipment gives
more protection to the passengers during terrible sea conditions
wherein passengers and ship crew are required to abandon the ship
and aboard the totally-enclosed life boat. It can keep the
passengers dry and safe from seawater with its fixed watertight
design and can also get upright on its own even when overthrown with
waves.
It is used in the delivery
of the Survival Craft and Rescue Boats Other Than Fast Rescue Boats
(SCRB) both full and refresher courses which is open to all
seafarers who have completed the Basic Training (BT) course.
The SCRB course aims to
provide survival techniques and proper operation of the survival
craft or rescue boat during evacuation and after the abandonment of
the ship, use of locating devices, including communication and
signaling apparatus and pyrotechnics, and managing and application
of first aid to survivors.
For more information
regarding the said course and other NMP training programs, clients
may visit the NMP website (www.nmp.gov.ph) and facebook page (www.facebook.com/nmptrainingcenter)
where all related information on NMP trainings including its online
classes are available. Courses may be enrolled online through this
link: reserve.nmp.gov.ph.
Likewise, NMP research
undertakings can be accessed through the e-Research Information
System Portal embedded in the NMP’s website which is designed to
disseminate NMP completed researches, present the Research Agenda,
and engage the industry stakeholders to collaborate in the research
activities.
Further, NMP encourages
OWWA registered seafarers to avail of the NMP-OWWA (Overseas Workers
Welfare Administration) Seafarers’ Upgrading Program (SUP) and
Skills for Employment Scholarship Program (SESP) which entitles the
beneficiary to receive financial assistance for training costs from
the OWWA.