NMP’s additional totally-enclosed life boat installed in its davit area



Aerial view of the NMP Boat Davit: Additional Totally Enclosed Life Boat on the left corner.

By National Maritime Polytechnic

August 29, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic, the premier and only government-owned maritime training and research center of the Philippines, improves its maritime training services with the installation of an additional Totally-Enclosed Life Boat in its Boat Davit Area.

The said equipment gives more protection to the passengers during terrible sea conditions wherein passengers and ship crew are required to abandon the ship and aboard the totally-enclosed life boat. It can keep the passengers dry and safe from seawater with its fixed watertight design and can also get upright on its own even when overthrown with waves.

It is used in the delivery of the Survival Craft and Rescue Boats Other Than Fast Rescue Boats (SCRB) both full and refresher courses which is open to all seafarers who have completed the Basic Training (BT) course.

The SCRB course aims to provide survival techniques and proper operation of the survival craft or rescue boat during evacuation and after the abandonment of the ship, use of locating devices, including communication and signaling apparatus and pyrotechnics, and managing and application of first aid to survivors.

For more information regarding the said course and other NMP training programs, clients may visit the NMP website (www.nmp.gov.ph) and facebook page (www.facebook.com/nmptrainingcenter) where all related information on NMP trainings including its online classes are available. Courses may be enrolled online through this link: reserve.nmp.gov.ph.

Likewise, NMP research undertakings can be accessed through the e-Research Information System Portal embedded in the NMP’s website which is designed to disseminate NMP completed researches, present the Research Agenda, and engage the industry stakeholders to collaborate in the research activities.