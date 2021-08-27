Inclusive
Economic Recovery 101: Why helping MSMEs and strengthening the FDA
is crucial
By
JAIME ARISTOTLE B. ALIP, PhD
August 27, 2021
Like a bad refrain, strict
quarantines were declared again in response to the surge of COVID
cases from the highly infectious delta variant. While
government-mandated quarantines are essential to contain the
pandemic, the economy suffers, leading to business closures and loss
of jobs. The pandemic’s impact on micro, small and medium
enterprises (MSMEs) has been excruciating. This is worrisome, as
MSMEs account for 99.5 percent of all businesses in the country.
Recently, quarantine
classifications had been relaxed, in line with efforts to regenerate
the economy and prop up MSMEs. Unfortunately, those in the food
processing industry face a perennial bottleneck: licensing and
registration. This has been a continuing challenge for the Food and
Drug Administration (FDA), the agency tasked to ensure that all food
and medicines used in the Philippines are safe for public
consumption. The FDA is under the Department of Health (DOH) and
very much in demand, as it also reviews medicines for use in COVID
vaccination programs.
Clearly, there is a need
to strengthen the FDA to enable it to fulfill its urgent mandate in
these trying times.
Burden of Regulatory
Compliance
Enterprises with an asset
size of up to PhP100 million and less than 200 employees are
classified as MSMEs. The sector is responsible for 40 percent of our
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and plays an important role in our
economy. MSMEs pave the way for new entrepreneurs and help in
poverty reduction by creating jobs for our growing labor force. As
suppliers and providers of support services, MSMEs serve as valuable
partners to large enterprises. MSMEs stimulate economic development
in rural and far-flung areas. Overall, MSMEs employ more than 5
million workers or approximately 63 percent of the country’s
workforce.
Many MSMEs are into food
production and processing and are required to get a license to
operate (LTO) and a certificate of product registration (CPR) from
the FDA. MSMEs selling food products without FDA registration are
subject to sanctions. The FDA is empowered to issue a
cease-and-desist order, as well as impose fines, to prevent the sale
of unregistered products. It also issues a public warning against
products that are not registered.
To ensure public health
and safety, as well as to protect consumer rights, the FDA, and the
business sector, including MSMEs, have a mutual interest in ensuring
that regulatory requirements are met. This is especially important
at this time of pandemic when business processes are being
reengineered to respond to the new normal of limited mobility and
human contact. Unfortunately, the difficulties that MSMEs face in
FDA registration hinder the industry’s growth and potentials.
Perennial Backlog
The backlog in FDA’s
processing of applications for license and registration had been the
subject of lamentation for years. The agency has tried to address
this, with the FDA Director-General even instituting an agency-wide
“Project Backlog” in 2018, to settle some 80,000 pending
applications. That year, FDA also piloted a program with the
Department of Trade and Industry to fast-track the permit process
for micro-enterprises producing low-risk food products.
However, the problem
persists. In Nov. 2019, the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA)
instructed FDA to address its backlog of 11,000 CPR applications.
Then, in Feb. 2020, the ARTA pushed for the deputization of local
government units (LGUs) to conduct inspections on food-processing
MSMEs with low-risk products. This program was pilot implemented in
Quezon City, where LGU inspectors were trained and provided with the
standard checklist for conducting inspections in line with FDA Good
Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations.
MSMEs in the provinces
face even more difficulties. While applications may now be submitted
online, the approval process still takes time because FDA’s system
remains highly centralized. Laboratory tests and nutritional value
analyses for products are done in Manila, due to lack of laboratory
facilities in FDA regional offices. The situation is aggravated by
lack of manpower.
Social media is rife with
tales of start-up businesses who experience difficulty in getting
their FDA licenses and certificates of registration. Those in the
microfinance industry also know that their clients who engage in
food production or food processing are usually stymied by the
complex and lengthy FDA registration process, sometimes leading to
the discontinuance of their micro-enterprises.
Reforms Needed
The FDA has adopted
measures, including automation, to improve its processes. However,
as people explore alternative sources of income due to the pandemic,
more applications are filed, and efficiency becomes more important.
The government must invest
in updating FDA’s information technology (IT) infrastructure, to
enable it to cope with the rising number of license and registration
applications online. The approval of FDA’s pending request for the
hiring of additional inspectors and evaluators should also be
prioritized. It would be good for FDA to roll out the pilot programs
implemented in NCR, where DTI Negosyo Centers and the LGU were
deputized to conduct inspections. FDA should also consider
alternative tools, such as remote video and other digital channels,
to facilitate remote and live interactions in inspecting products
and establishments.
FDA’s centralized
registration process also needs to be reexamined. It could delegate
to the regions the approval of micro-enterprises engaged in the
production of low-risk food products, for instance. FDA should also
consider partnering with academic and other institutions with
facilities and technical expertise for laboratory testing and
inspection at the local level. It could even partner with the
private sector, such as the Philippine Food Processors and Exporters
Organization Inc. (PhilFoodEx), to facilitate testing procedures.
MSMEs play a crucial role
in our economic recovery. Looking for solutions is surely a better
option than tolerating an untenable situation where FDA is swamped
with backlogs and MSMEs are forced to operate outside the ambit of
regulations or discouraged from continuing their enterprises. We
need to help MSMEs flourish even as we ensure compliance to
regulatory requirements. The best way to do this is to make the
licensing and registration process easier.