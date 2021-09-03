Measuring the
impact of advocacy programmes
By
BASIL FERNANDO
September 3, 2021
“He who has a why to
live can bear almost any how.” – Friedrich Nietzsche
The word advocacy is used
for various purposes and in each case, there is a different
connotation attached to it. Commercial advertisements advocate the
buying of their products and the promotion of other
commercially-related objectives; political parties use the ideas of
advocacy very often to promote their parties with the view that the
voters may select them when there are in an electoral contest;
politicians who are pursuing modernisation policies would use the
word advocacy to mean greater industrialisation and improvement of
modern technology in their countries within a given period of time;
a dictator like Adolf Hitler would use advocacy to promote his
reasons for going to war and to create public support for their
approach; and an authoritarian, totalitarian leader like Joseph
Stalin would use advocacy to mean the brainwashing of the entire
population not only for a political programme but to completely
change social relations and to justify extreme forms of repression.
Thus, in each area of
human activity, there is an element of advocacy, and more and more
with communication-related changes, and especially with modern
communication, it changes what is meant by the term advocacy with
various other names and plays a central role in almost every
activity.
In this short essay, we
use advocacy to mean those efforts to promote understanding and to
win support for matters relating to human dignity, equality before
the law and respect for human rights. This unique use of the meaning
of the term advocacy needs to be thoroughly grasped in attempting to
evolve the methods pertaining to the various measures that are taken
for such advocacy.
This general theme of the
promotion of human dignity, the rule of law and human rights is
broken down to separate aspects when people have to work at
particular times, under particular historical circumstances and on
particular types of changes that are needed to achieve the overall
goal. Thus, each project to use the term that is usually used in
modern funders jargon has a specificity.
In measuring a particular
advocacy programme, the first issue that needs to be grasped is what
is specific to this project. Some examples will be useful. Respect
for equality before the law is a general objective. Winning equality
for the coloured people in the US, particularly those who are called
the black people is a specific issue. The promotion of women’s
rights is a general issue. However, getting the right to education
for the girl child in a particular society is a specific objective.
The prevention of torture
is a general human rights objective. However, the prevention of the
torture of political prisoners is a specific project. Preventing
torture in normal criminal justice processes by the police is again
a specific objective within the general framework. The promotion of
the freedom of expression, association and assembly is a general
objective. Dealing with persons who have been persecuted for the use
of the freedom of expression within a given political regime is a
specific objective. Similar examples can be given in various areas.
Distinguishing the
specific and the general in terms of the actual work is at the core
of effective advocacy. For example, the US Constitution guarantees
the freedom of expression to everyone. However, for many centuries
that ‘everyone’ only meant the white people of the US. If the
advocacy is done to promote the freedom of expression of the black
community who are now called African-Americans, that is an extremely
unique historical task beset with extremely unique problems relating
to repression, the law, police behaviour and above all relating to
the attitude of the different communities. On that specific issue, a
larger section of the white community would think in one way and the
Afro American community would think and experience it in a different
way.
By merely promoting the
freedom of expression in the US, we cannot address the issue of the
problem relating to the freedom of expression in the black
community, and nowadays in other communities from other parts of the
world who have since come to the US. If we cannot understand that
specificity, we simply cannot understand the particular struggle of
that particular people.
This brings us to the
issue that every serious advocacy issue in terms of human dignity,
equality before the law and human rights is very specific in nature.
It is a historic task. The history of every country and every
locality is unique and specific. What that means is that there are
unique problems in particular societies and particular communities
at particular times. The geographical, cultural, political and other
sociological boundaries including the psychological factors of the
human attitudes are all uniquely expressed within unique contexts.
This brings us to a very
vital issue as to who is an outsider to a struggle and who is an
insider to a struggle. Depending on whether one is an outsider or
insider, one’s view will take a different shape.
Let us once again go back
to the issue of the black people (African-Americans now) in the US.
Frederick Douglass, a former slave who escaped after suffering
during the early part of his life as a slave, brought into the
movement against slavery the unique perspective of an insider. He
was the product of the very problems that he was struggling against,
The manner in which he articulated the problem could not be
articulated by anyone else even if he/she was sympathetic to the
cause because they did not have the existential experience of being
a part of the problem as well as the existential experience of being
a part of the struggle. Any advocacy programme that loses this
distinction about the work of insiders and that of the outsiders,
the latter who may be sympathetic or not, misses the point of an
advocacy programme.
We may explain this
insider-outsider perspective from another well known historical
example, this time from South Asia. Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was
from an untouchable family which means people who were so completely
discriminated that they were considered to be so contemptible that
no kind of contact could be had with them. He grew up with all the
experiences and the sufferings associated with untouchability as a
schoolchild and even after being qualified with two doctorates from
Europe and England. When a very sympathetic ruler gave him a
position, none of his subordinates wanted to come close to him.
Nobody was willing to rent him an apartment. He had to pretend to
have a different name and be of a different caste in order to even
get a place to stay. And of course, these are simply lists of such
desperation that goes into thousands of things that he went through
all his life.
He emerged as the leader
of these people and he even changed the name of the untouchables to
Dalit, meaning those who are engaged in a struggle. In all his
contributions, both as a legislator, the secretary of the committee
drafting the Constitution and the Law Minister and above all his
organisational work and writings, he articulated the perspective of
an insider giving guidance to his people as to how they could
struggle to liberate themselves from their historical social
imprisonment.
Mahatma Gandhi was also
sympathetic towards the untouchables. He considered the existence of
untouchability as one of the greatest sins of Indian civilisation.
However, he was not able to provide the kind of vision and guidance
to the Dalit population as Dr. Ambedkar did. Dr. Ambedkar is still
the main inspiration of the Dalit movement in India and he has also
influenced other movements like the black movement in the US. His
was an insider’s vision, somebody who knew the problem from the
existential point of view and was looking for an existential answer.
Gandhi was a well-meaning good person who wished these others well
and did whatever he could.
However, when it came to
the Independence struggle, Gandhi was an insider. Gandhi was a part
of the people who were subjugated under a colony. The British Empire
dominated their lives. Their country belonged to the British crown.
In that, his vision was to gain Independence from Britain at all
costs. In that struggle, he was an insider. Colonialism was an
existential problem for him and Independence was an existential
solution to that problem.
The philosophical
explanation of the insider-outsider perspective
Friedrich Nietzsche
famously said something to the effect that if a person knows why
he/she could do anything. Knowing why you do something is the most
essential philosophical question that is associated with an advocacy
programme.
The same idea was later
rearticulated many times by Viktor Frankl, the former concentration
camp survivor who wrote the famous book Man’s Search for Meaning and
articulated the problem of the search for meaning, reducing it to
knowing why. Martin Luther King Jr. in the US further elaborated the
problem by saying that if anyone could answer why they would find
the how. Thus, when assessing an advocacy programme, the most
important issue that should be considered is why this programme was
developed and whether it is justifiable to answer partially or fully
that question as to why this is being undertaken. If that point is
missed, then everything is missed. In terms of a particular project,
unique to a particular country, what should be asked is why that
project should be undertaken under those particular historical
circumstances. If our project is about dealing with the
institutional backwardness or obstructions to access to justice as a
methodology to deprive all rights including the defeat of all
attempts to improve the conditions of the poor, then the question
that should be asked is whether this is a fundamentally valid idea.
When we say fundamentally
valid, it does not merely mean a good idea or something that is
alright but something which is far more fundamental. That is, do the
historical conditions of this particular country or particular
countries justify the selection of this particular objective as an
answer to a problem that requires an answer? And it does not merely
require some answer but it requires an answer without which the
society cannot achieve the overall objectives of human dignity,
equality before the law and human rights. Thus, we come to the core
of ourselves. In short, it means that the objectives articulated in
Article 2 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political
Rights (ICCPR) {State Parties undertake to respect and ensure to all
individuals within its territory and subject to its jurisdiction the
rights recognized in the present Covenant, without distinction of
any kind, such as race, colour, sex, language, religion, political
or another opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or
another status} and the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 of the
UN for 2030 {Promoting just, peaceful and inclusive societies with
peace, justice and strong institutions} are so fundamental to these
societies, that without which, not a single step can be taken
forward in achieving the other overall goals.
Therefore, considerable
time should be spent on measuring the validity of this project. That
means the validity of the answer to why meaning the justification
for the particular objective in the particular historical context in
the particular society.
Who would answer that
question as to the validity of these objectives? Above all, those
who can answer that are the insiders, meaning those who live in
these countries and who suffer from the absence of the realisation
of these objectives. They have an existential experience as to
whether one could achieve respect for human dignity if for example
the policing system of the country is so backward and it relies
heavily on the use of torture and ill-treatment of the poor as their
tool for investigating into crime and also of social control. It is
only an insider who knows what it means to go to a court which will
frustrate all his/her requests for justice and instead push them
back to a worse position than from where they started.
It is a rape victim who
would know whether the justice system in her country would be able
to grant justice. It is a young woman who has to go out of her house
for education, or to the office for work, or for social purposes who
could answer the question as to whether they feel safe and protected
outside their homes.
It is the trade unionists
of a particular country who answer whether the rights of trade
unions are respected in that country or not. It is the people
engaged in media work that could assess whether they are exposed to
direct or indirect censorship and other kinds of punishments if they
engage in the free exercise of their profession. To this we can add
a whole other list.
For an insider to answer
these questions, they do not need to read books or engage in any
other kind of references. They can talk about these problems from
their life experiences. If their life experiences show that
everything is fine and that all these rights are guaranteed, then
the insider story is one that affirms that the system is working
well. But if the general will of the insider is such that it is
negative, either completely or to a great degree, that means that
the proper problem has been understood in terms of advocacy work to
change it.
Therefore, any proper
measurement or evaluation must first answer the question: is the
objective of pursuing Article 2 of the ICCPR and SDG 16 valid and a
fundamentally important issue to be pursued in the particular
context in which this project is being operated. Without answering
the why, going into all other factors will only be a diversion of
the discussion towards trivialities rather than to the fundamentals.