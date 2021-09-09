Filipino product
offerings in Woolworths expands to 262 stores despite the pandemic
By
DTI-Foreign Trade
Service Corps
September 9, 2021
SYDNEY – Filipino
product offerings in Woolworths expanded to over 200 stores across
Australia in spite of the pandemic after Australia’s largest
supermarket chain increased its distribution of Pinoy food products
to expand their reach to the Filipino-Australian community.
Filipino food favorites
such as mixes and sauces, vinegars, noodles, savory snacks,
halo-halo mixed fruits, canned sardines and tuna continue to be
popular among consumers, according to Bob Harris, marketing
consultant for DHN Trading, the importer of the goods.
“Some of the stores carry
our full range of Filipino products while other stores are just
starting with a few bestselling items,” Harris said.
Nearly 300,000 Filipinos
live in Australia, making them the fifth-largest ethnic community in
the country, government data show. But beyond this community is the
increasing demand from other markets.
DHN Trading reported that
the expansion of products in the mainstream supermarkets generated a
lot of awareness and increased offtake in Filipino and Asian stores.
“The availability of
Filipino products in Woolworths provides consumers with more
options, convenience and accessibility, but we are also seeing a
multiplier effect on small businesses as they provide niche products
(lutong bahay, kakanins) and services (remittances, cargo and
shipping services, TFC packages) catering to the community. Overall,
the market expands and benefits both consumers and businesses,”
Harris added.
Philippine Ambassador to
Australia Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega said “With Filipino food now more
accessible in Australia’s mainstream supermarkets, along with
hundreds of Filipino grocery or “sari-sari” stores across the
country, we can have a taste of home and share it with our
Australian friends too.”
Travel through Food
Australians can get a
taste of the Philippines through the food products on offer and be
able to cook a savory adobo using the Philippines’ popular vinegar
and soy sauce brands. Aussies can also try making the Filipinos’
sweet style spaghetti using a well-known sauce or banana ketchup
brand. For dessert, they can whip up a halo-halo using ready-to-mix
halo-halo tropical fruits.
Chippy corn snacks, a
childhood favorite of Filipinos and ubiquitous in barkada (mate)
trips, picnics, and movie marathons on weekends, are also available
for Australians to munch on during Netflix moments.
Aside from traditional
Filipino products, Woolworths also carries healthy Philippine
products such as organic coconut water, virgin coconut oil, coconut
flour, banana chips, canned pineapples and other products.
Sustainability Matters
One area the Philippine
Department of Trade and Industry in Sydney is looking at is the
possibility of supplying more premium products such as fresh frozen
items and plant-based meat products. Another area of interest is
sustainable packaging materials that are derived from abaca, banana
and other fibrous plant-based materials.
“Sustainability matters
and we know that this is also aligned with Woolworths’ mission of
providing not only the highest quality products but also innovative
and sustainable packaging solutions,” Alma Argayoso, the
Philippines’ trade representative to Australia said.