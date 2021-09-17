PH leads
international standardization of laminated bamboo strips for indoor
furniture use
By
DTI-CPG-Bureau of
Philippine Standards
September 17, 2021
MAKATI CITY –
Unique, strong, and versatile – these are some of the
characteristics being attributed to laminated bamboo strips making
it a strategic resource for designing attractive furniture and a
valuable product prized by ingenious craftsmen in the country.
To address the need for a
standard on laminated bamboo strips, the Philippines, through the
Department of Trade and Industry’s Bureau of Philippine Standards
(DTI-BPS), submitted a New Work Item Proposal (NWIP) on laminated
products made of bamboo strips for indoor furniture purposes to the
International Organization for Standardization Technical Committee
on Bamboo and Rattan (ISO/TC 296). The development of such standard
will promote and facilitate international trade of laminated bamboo
and reinforce its value, effectiveness, and competitiveness in the
market; serve as reference for the formulation of a national
standard for laminated bamboo products; and provide guidance to
consumers and other stakeholders with regards to its consumption.
The proposal of the Philippines was approved by ISO/TC 296 last
February 2021.
Laminated bamboo strips,
generally referred to as engineered bamboo in the Philippines, are
bamboo products that are manufactured by fixing together
strips/”slats” from bamboo culms to form a composite material
designed to serve a specific purpose. These products have various
purposes often similar to that of solid wood or laminated wood
products which significantly increase their potential demand in the
market most especially by furniture-manufacturing and construction
firms, designers, manufacturers, and traders of laminated bamboo
products.
The development of ISO
standard on laminated products made of bamboo strips for indoor
furniture purposes is handled by ISO/TC 296/WG 5 - Bamboo for
Furniture. The working group is headed by Dr. Rico Jariel Cabangon,
Deputy Director of the Department of Science and Technology - Forest
Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI), as its
Convenor. Dr. Cabangon is also the Chairman of the BPS Technical
Committee on Bamboo and Rattan (BPS/TC 76) that mirrors the work of
ISO/TC 296 and establishes a national consensus position on the
documents of ISO/TC 296. In addition, BPS/TC 76 reviews all the
draft documents and comments of the ISO/TC 296 working groups which
are submitted to the secretariat/convenors.
ISO/TC 296/WG 5 is
composed of experts from the Philippines, China, France, Indonesia,
Malaysia, Ethiopia, Ghana, Colombia, Netherlands, and Nigeria.
The ISO Working Draft on
laminated products made of bamboo strips for indoor furniture
purposes (ISO/WD 6128) specifies the requirements and test methods
for laminated products made of bamboo strips for indoor furniture
purposes including bamboo-wood composite. It does not cover other
laminated bamboo products not made of bamboo strips. It also
specifies handling, storage, packaging, and marking requirements.
ISO/TC 296/WG 5 had its
first meeting last 28 April 2021 in which the working group
discussed the results of voting and comments on the proposal of the
Philippines. It conducts a monthly meeting to deliberate the
contents of ISO/WD 6128 and prepare the Committee Draft for
submission to ISO/TC 296. The working group is set to have its next
meeting on 30 August 2021 to continue with the deliberation.
BPS Director Neil Catajay
congratulated the working group and expressed his hopes to have the
standard completely developed in two years. “The Philippines
endeavor to complete the development of all relevant standards by
ISO/TC 296 as these will significantly contribute to the advancement
of the country’s bamboo and furniture making industry. We look
forward to the support of other countries to the promotion and
improvement of the bamboo industry in the international community,”
Director Catajay shared.
“It is with great pleasure
to serve as the Convenor of the ISO/TC 296/WG 5 to craft standards
on the use of bamboo for furniture purposes. The exchange of
information and practices with technical experts among countries
provides additional knowledge to the members while providing inputs
in the development of international standards to ensure the safety,
quality, and reliability of furniture products from bamboo. This
standardization activity is important to the Philippines as we are
one of the best furniture designers in the world. I thank the
DTI-BPS for all the support as the Philippines leads this
international standardization activity,” said Dr. Cabangon.
The DTI-BPS is a
Participating Member (P-member) to the ISO Technical Committee on
Bamboo and Rattan (ISO/TC 296) since 2015. ISO/TC 296 covers the
standardization of bamboo, rattan, and its derived materials,
including terminology, classification, specifications, quality
requirements, and test methods.
The DTI-BPS is the
National Standards Body authorized to promulgate Philippine National
Standards (PNS). PNS are voluntary in nature and may be used as
reference by any interested parties. The conformance to PNS or parts
thereof become mandatory only when the same is used as reference in
Technical Regulations issued by regulatory authorities.