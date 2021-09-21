Drainage
improvement in Barangay Tarabucan completed
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
September 21, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY – A
P49.09-million drainage with flood control structure is constructed
and upgraded in Barangay Tarabucan, Calbayog City has been
completed, said Samar First District Engineering Office.
The structure has
three-barrel reinforced concrete box culvert with a height of three
(3) meters and length of 22 meters in replacement to the old
reinforced concrete pipe culvert to make it sturdier and can
accommodate large volume of water to pass through.
Part of the scope of work
is a flood control structure which spans 227.60 meters on the
upstream with a height of five (5) meters. Likewise, same structure
is built with a length of 111.69 meters and a height of 5.4 meters
on the downstream part of the area.
Surge of water from the
nearby mountains is one of the causes of flooding in the said
barangay during heavy rains. This structure will help save lives and
properties as well as lessen the dangers of extreme floods.