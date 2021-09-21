Drainage improvement in Barangay Tarabucan completed

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

September 21, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – A P49.09-million drainage with flood control structure is constructed and upgraded in Barangay Tarabucan, Calbayog City has been completed, said Samar First District Engineering Office.

The structure has three-barrel reinforced concrete box culvert with a height of three (3) meters and length of 22 meters in replacement to the old reinforced concrete pipe culvert to make it sturdier and can accommodate large volume of water to pass through.

Part of the scope of work is a flood control structure which spans 227.60 meters on the upstream with a height of five (5) meters. Likewise, same structure is built with a length of 111.69 meters and a height of 5.4 meters on the downstream part of the area.