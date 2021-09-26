Environmental
groups push for green electoral reforms ahead of the 2022 polls
Press Release
September 26, 2021
QUEZON CITY – As
the election fever heats up across the country, environmental groups
wasted no time in urging the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) to
initiate much-needed reforms toward an eco-friendly conduct of the
2022 polls.
Through a letter submitted
last Friday to the office of COMELEC Chairman Sheriff M. Abas,
pro-environment groups led by the EcoWaste Coalition, Greenpeace
Philippines, Mother Earth Foundation, and Zero Waste Philippines
appealed to the poll body “to proactively integrate waste and toxic
prevention in the conduct of the upcoming elections.”
The groups, along with the
Cavite Green Coalition, Interfacing Development Interventions for
Sustainability, Oceana Philippines, NASSA/Caritas Philippines, Urban
Poor Associates and a host of other community-based organizations,
made the earnest appeal ahead of the filing period on October 1 to 8
for the Certificates of Candidacy for all elective positions, as
well as the certificates of nomination and acceptance.
“Considering the problems
already plaguing our society due to garbage, plastic pollution,
climate change and COVID-19, we urge the COMELEC to champion much
needed policies and practices that will protect our fragile
environment from being further degraded by the avalanche of partisan
political activities leading to the 2022 elections,” wrote Eileen
Sison, President, EcoWaste Coalition.
“We hope COMELEC will
commit to greening the 2022 polls to the best of its ability and
with the participation and support of all stakeholders,” she said,
noting the widespread disregard of environmental rules and
regulations in past electoral exercises.
The groups identified some
of the more blatant offenses in previous polls that have directly or
indirectly harmed the environment, including the unrestrained
plastering of campaign posters outside COMELEC-designated areas,
most notoriously on trees, electric posts and walls.
The groups also scored the
unbridled display of “indirect” political propaganda such as
graduation and fiesta banners and tarpaulins; the unregulated noise
from mobile political propaganda and during campaign meetings; the
unchecked distribution and littering of sample ballots on election
day; the open burning of campaign waste materials, which is
prohibited under the Clean Air Act and the Ecological Solid Waste
Management Act, and the failure to avoid the use of single-use
plastics and adding to the mounting plastic pollution that ends up
in the waterways and the ocean.
“We have also observed the
rampant use of campaign materials that are hardly reused or
recycled, particularly plastic tarpaulins, posters and buntings, as
well as the confetti thrown in miting de avance,” the groups said.
Aside from the littered
sample ballots on the actual polling day, the groups also noted the
use of disposable food and beverage containers inside the polling
centers for the members of the Board of Election Inspectors, poll
watchers and volunteers, and the lack of an ecological system for
managing discards such as food leftovers and their single-use
containers.
To reduce the ecological
footprint of the much anticipated elections in 2022, the EcoWaste
Coalition requested COMELEC to heed the following action points:
a. Adopt a resolution
declaring and enunciating Zero Waste as a policy to effectively
prevent and reduce the generation of garbage, including COVID-related
waste such as used face masks and face shields.
b. Create a special
committee that will take the lead in the multi-stakeholders task of
“greening” the elections and the strict enforcement of relevant
environmental rules and regulations.
c. Require all individuals
and groups running for election to abide by the Ecological Solid
Waste Management Act, which, among other prohibited acts, bans
littering, open dumping and open burning of waste.
d. Make it mandatory for
parties and candidates to make use of recyclable and reusable
materials free of hazardous chemical substances for their electoral
campaign, and for them to conduct compulsory post-election clean-up.
e. Use its moral authority
to encourage parties and candidates to articulate in their electoral
platforms how they plan to advance the state policy, as written in
the Constitution, to “protect and advance the right of the people to
a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and
harmony of nature.”
f. Incorporate
environmental awareness and responsibility in the COMELEC's public
information drive for clean, orderly, peaceful, honest and fair
elections.
g. Regulate campaign
motorcades, if not impose an outright ban, to address perennial
problems with traffic congestion, noise, air pollution and climate
change.
h. Work with the
Department of Health to set regulations on poll campaign noise.
i. Strictly enforce the
laws, rules and regulations on proper posting of campaign materials
and enforce sanctions to those who violate them.
The EcoWaste Coalition
will also reach out to political parties and political wannabes to
encourage them to think of the environment as they ardently woo the
electorate for votes.