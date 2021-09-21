Local entrepreneurs earn more than a million during the BAHANDI Food and Fashion Fair

By DTI-Regional Operations Group

September 21, 2021

MAKATI CITY – The Trade Fair was participated by 41 assisted entrepreneurs of DTI from Leyte, Biliran, Samar, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar. There were new participating entrepreneurs who were given the chance and opportunity to launch their products in the market.

Some of the new products include marinated bangus and kueking – an embutido-like roll made of shrimp, crab and fish. It was noticeable that several seafood products were available than in the previous fairs.

There was also a live online selling on the second day where interested buys were inquiring about the featured products. It is available in the DTI Region 8 Facebook Page for those who would like to check out the available products and list in advance before going to then fair.

It is also in the Bahandi Food and Fashion Fair where an association of rebel returnees participated and sold their products for the first time. The association is the Carigara Peace and Development Workers Association, which brought their liquid dishwashing soap, pili products, and bukorillo. They were glad that their products sold fast even if it is their first time.

DTI Region 8 paves way for assisted ELCAC Beneficiaries to promote their products, improve on it and increase their capacity to do business as means of livelihood and support a sustainable change in their lives.

According to Kath, one of the members of the association, “Hinihikayat pa namin yung iba na bumaba na dahil totoo ang tulong ng gobyerno.”