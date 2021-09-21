Local
entrepreneurs earn more than a million during the BAHANDI Food and
Fashion Fair
By DTI-Regional Operations Group
September 21, 2021
MAKATI CITY – The
Trade Fair was participated by 41 assisted entrepreneurs of DTI from
Leyte, Biliran, Samar, Eastern Samar and Northern Samar. There were
new participating entrepreneurs who were given the chance and
opportunity to launch their products in the market.
Some of the new products
include marinated bangus and kueking – an embutido-like roll made of
shrimp, crab and fish. It was noticeable that several seafood
products were available than in the previous fairs.
There was also a live
online selling on the second day where interested buys were
inquiring about the featured products. It is available in the DTI
Region 8 Facebook Page for those who would like to check out the
available products and list in advance before going to then fair.
It is also in the Bahandi
Food and Fashion Fair where an association of rebel returnees
participated and sold their products for the first time. The
association is the Carigara Peace and Development Workers
Association, which brought their liquid dishwashing soap, pili
products, and bukorillo. They were glad that their products sold
fast even if it is their first time.
DTI Region 8 paves way for
assisted ELCAC Beneficiaries to promote their products, improve on
it and increase their capacity to do business as means of livelihood
and support a sustainable change in their lives.
According to Kath, one of
the members of the association, “Hinihikayat pa namin yung iba na
bumaba na dahil totoo ang tulong ng gobyerno.”
DTI hope that in the
succeeding fairs this year, more local entrepreneurs assisted by its
various programs will participate in the fair, especially those who
opened their business during the pandemic.