Angels are real
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
September 28, 2021
ON the Feast of the
Archangels Michael, Gabriel and Raphael (September 29), we are
presented with that amusing gospel episode about the calling of
Nathanael. (cfr. Jn 1,47-51) We might be wondering how Nathanael’s
vocation is related to the existence of angels.
My personal take on this
question is that Nathanael, whom Christ described as a man without
guile, must have been enabled to recognize Christ as the Son of God,
the King of Israel, through the help of the angels.
When Christ told him, in
response to Nathanael’s question about how Christ knew him, that
Christ saw him under the fig tree before Philip came, some angels
must have been involved in that event.
We can somehow support
that speculation by referring to the fact that at the end of gospel
episode, Christ told Nathanael, “Amen, amen, I say to you, you will
see heaven opened and the angels of God ascending and descending on
the Son of Man.” What Nathanael was doing under the fig tree must
have something to do about who the Son of Man is, and about heaven
and angels.
In any event, our faith
tells us that angels are real and that they are our great ally,
helping us in all our needs, from the most trivial to the most
important. Yes, angels exist. They are real. We need to say this now
since angels, if they are ever referred to nowadays, are often
considered as mere figments of our imagination that at best can be
used as literary and sentimental devices.
Obviously, faith is needed
to believe in angels. They are creatures whose presence goes beyond
what our senses can perceive. They can however assume bodily forms
as mentioned several times in the Bible. But essentially, they are
pure spirits. As such, they are readily available to help us, since
they are not limited by time and space.
We have to develop and
popularize a devotion to angels, especially to the archangels. They
are great allies that we can count on especially during our
difficult moments. They are so close and so identified with God that
we can refer to them as God’s organic or vital extensions of his own
self, if we may describe them that.
Remember what Christ said
about angels in general? It was when he talked about the angels of
little children whom the disciples wanted to shoo away from Christ
for being a disturbance. “See that you do not despise one of these
little ones,” he said. “For I tell you that their angels in heaven
always see the face of my Father in heaven.” (Mt 18,10)
Our guardian angels, for
example, are very helpful to us in our task of navigating the most
tricky spiritual and supernatural realities. When there are strong
temptations, or when some unknown evil spirits seem to bother us, or
when we are undertaking a spiritual and supernatural project like
coming up with an apostolic initiative, our guardian angels make
themselves available to help us in any way.
It’s important that we be
aware of the existence of these very powerful angels who, for sure,
would be most willing and most happy to help us in their own way. We
just have to enliven our faith in them and develop the appropriate
devotion.
Many great saints have
benefited from the help of the angels. It would be good if we train
ourselves to develop an intimate relationship with them. To be sure,
only good things can come out of such relationship!