Young artist from
Leyte gets assistance from DOLE
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
October 14, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY –
Connie Frances Fumar, a young painter from Palo, Leyte can now
pursue and improve his talent in painting and other forms of art
through the livelihood assistance provided by the Department of
Labor and Employment Regional Office No. 8 through its North Leyte
Field Office.
No less than DOLE
Assistant Secretary Victor A. Del Rosario, assisted by Regional
Director Henry John S. Jalbuena, awarded the arts and crafts
livelihood project worth more or less P30,000.00 to Fumar last
October 12, 2021 at the DOLE Regional Office.
Fumar, 21 years old, is
currently a 2nd year college student at AMA Computer Learning
College in Tacloban City taking up Information Technology.
As a proof of his unique
and artistic gift, Fumar created a masterpiece out of DOLE Secretary
Silvestre “Bebot” Bello’s portrait using rusts. When asked how he
came up with the idea of using rust as his primary material in the
said artwork, he said he just wanted to bring to a higher level his
natural skill.
“I know I have the skill
but I thought I can still bring it to the next level by using a
material that others may just take for granted like rusts from the
metals and other scrap materials”, said Fumar.
Asec. Del Rosario was
amazed at the works of Fumar and encouraged him to be more
passionate in the things he love to do.
“I really am in awe how
rusts can be turned into a great work of art and I hope you will
continue doing your craft more passionately and inspire others to
pursue their natural talents”, said del Rosario.
Director Jalbuena informed
that DOLE gave Fumar tools and materials so that he can also earn
income while enhancing his talent in arts.
“We are hitting two birds
with one stone here. With this livelihood grant, Connie can pursue
and enhance his craft while earning and making a living”, said
Jalbuena.
Fumar received the
following during the simple turnover activity: jigsaw, wood, canvass
cloths, nails, paints, wooden easel, paint brush set and other art
materials.
Aside from the livelihood
project, Fumar likewise received P30,000.00 stipend under the
department’s Tabang OFW program since his mother was an OFW affected
by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fumar expressed his
gratitude to DOLE for all the help he received.
“I am very thankful to
DOLE for helping me pursue what I love as an artist. Not only that,
they also extended financial assistance so I can finish my studies
despite the pandemic. These really inspire me to achieve the best I
can”, Fumar ended.
Also present to facilitate
the awarding of livelihood was Mr. Norman L. Uyvico, Head of DOLE-NLFO.
(with report from DOLE-NLFO)