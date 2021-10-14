Young artist from Leyte gets assistance from DOLE

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

October 14, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – Connie Frances Fumar, a young painter from Palo, Leyte can now pursue and improve his talent in painting and other forms of art through the livelihood assistance provided by the Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office No. 8 through its North Leyte Field Office.

No less than DOLE Assistant Secretary Victor A. Del Rosario, assisted by Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena, awarded the arts and crafts livelihood project worth more or less P30,000.00 to Fumar last October 12, 2021 at the DOLE Regional Office.

Fumar, 21 years old, is currently a 2nd year college student at AMA Computer Learning College in Tacloban City taking up Information Technology.

As a proof of his unique and artistic gift, Fumar created a masterpiece out of DOLE Secretary Silvestre “Bebot” Bello’s portrait using rusts. When asked how he came up with the idea of using rust as his primary material in the said artwork, he said he just wanted to bring to a higher level his natural skill.

“I know I have the skill but I thought I can still bring it to the next level by using a material that others may just take for granted like rusts from the metals and other scrap materials”, said Fumar.

Asec. Del Rosario was amazed at the works of Fumar and encouraged him to be more passionate in the things he love to do.

“I really am in awe how rusts can be turned into a great work of art and I hope you will continue doing your craft more passionately and inspire others to pursue their natural talents”, said del Rosario.

Director Jalbuena informed that DOLE gave Fumar tools and materials so that he can also earn income while enhancing his talent in arts.

“We are hitting two birds with one stone here. With this livelihood grant, Connie can pursue and enhance his craft while earning and making a living”, said Jalbuena.

Fumar received the following during the simple turnover activity: jigsaw, wood, canvass cloths, nails, paints, wooden easel, paint brush set and other art materials.

Aside from the livelihood project, Fumar likewise received P30,000.00 stipend under the department’s Tabang OFW program since his mother was an OFW affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fumar expressed his gratitude to DOLE for all the help he received.

“I am very thankful to DOLE for helping me pursue what I love as an artist. Not only that, they also extended financial assistance so I can finish my studies despite the pandemic. These really inspire me to achieve the best I can”, Fumar ended.