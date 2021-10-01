Inflation rate in
Eastern Visayas increases to 3.5% in August 2021
By
PSA-8
October 1, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY –
Inflation Rate (IR) in Eastern Visayas increased to 3.5 percent in
August 2021, the highest in the region of the last 12 months. This
IR is 0.3 percentage point higher compared with the 3.2 percent IR
in July 2021. This August IR of the region is also 1.2 percentage
points higher than the recorded 2.3 percent IR in the same period
last year.
In comparison with the national average IR, the regional IR is still
lower by 1.4 percentage points than the 4.9 percent national IR in
August 2021.
Among the provinces, Eastern Samar posted the highest IR at 6.3
percent in August 2021. Samar’s IR came next at 6.0 percent, then
Biliran at 5.4 percent. The lowest IR was noted in Leyte at 2.2
percent. Biliran, Northern Samar, Leyte, and Eastern Samar
registered higher IRs in August 2021 compared with their figures in
July 2021.
Biliran and Northern Samar recorded the highest increase in IR both
at 0.9 percentage point. Biliran grew to 5.4 percent in August 2021
from 4.5 percent in July 2021. Northern Samar went up to 2.4 percent
in August 2021 from 1.5 percent in July 2021. Leyte’s IR increased
to 2.2 percent in August 2021, recording 0.5 percentage point growth
from its 1.7 percent IR in July 2021. IR in Eastern Samar inched up
by 0.2 percentage point pushing its IR to 6.3 percent in August
2021.
On the other hand, the provinces of Samar and Southern Leyte
recorded decreases in their IRs in August 2021 by 0.9 percentage
point and 0.1 percentage point, respectively. Samar declined to 6.0
percent in August 2021 from 6.9 percent in July 2021. Southern Leyte
eased to 2.8 percent in August 2021 from 2.9 percent in July 2021.
Transport commodity group continued to post the highest IR at 9.3
percent. This was followed with the IR of alcoholic beverages and
tobacco commodity group (7.1%), and housing, water, electricity, gas
and other fuels commodity group (5.1%). All the other commodity
groups have IR lower than the IR for all items recorded at 3.5
percent.
Majority of the 11 commodity groups in the region exhibited lower
IRs in August 2021 compared with their rates in August 2021.
However, these were offset by the higher IRs recorded in three (3)
commodity groups, which resulted to 0.3 percentage point increase in
the overall IR of the region in August 2021.
The transport commodity group and furnishings, household equipment,
and routine maintenance of the house commodity group both registered
the biggest decrease in IR by 1.0 percentage point. Transport
commodity group settled at 9.3 percent in August from its
double-digit IR of 10.3 percent in July 2021, while IR for
furnishings, household equipment, and routine maintenance of the
house commodity group declined to 1.4 percent in August 2021 from
2.4 percent in July 2021.
The IRs for the commodity groups of restaurants and miscellaneous
goods and services, and health both managed to shed off 0.8
percentage point from their IRs in July 2021 registering 1.7 percent
and 1.2 percent IRs, respectively, in August 2021.
Compared with their July 2021 levels, IRs for clothing and footwear
commodity group (1.7%) and alcoholic beverages commodity group
(7.1%) were lower by 0.5 percentage point and 0.2 percentage point,
respectively in August 2021. Communication commodity group’s IR
eased by 0.1 percentage point settling at 0.9 percent in August
2021.
On the other hand, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels
commodity group recorded 5.1 percent IR in August 2021, higher by
1.5 percentage points from its 3.6 percent IR in July 2021. This
growth can be attributed to higher IR in the indices for
electricity, gas, and other fuels (15.1%) and water supply and
miscellaneous services relating to the dwelling (0.9%).
Food and non-alcoholic beverages commodity group registered a 0.7
percentage point increase in IR, from 2.6 percent in July 2021 to
3.3 percent in August 2021. Lower IRs and deflations were noted in
majority of the items under this commodity group. Fruits index
registered the highest decrease of 0.9 percentage point, from 2.6
percent IR in July 2021 to 1.7 percent IR in August 2021.
The IR for non-alcoholic beverages declined by 0.4 percentage point
from its 0.6 percent IR in July 2021, posting 0.2 percent IR in
August 2021. Slower price increases were also noted in the indices
for food products not elsewhere classified (2.8%) and oils and fats
(1.9%). Corn, rice, and bread and cereals further deflated to 1.7
percent, 1.6 percent, and 1.2 percent, respectively in August 2021.
However, these decreases were offset by the increases registered in
four (4) food items. Vegetables index registered the highest
increase in IR at 3.0 percentage points, from 1.6 percent in July
2021 to 4.6 percent in August 2021.
IR for fish index registered 2.6 percentage points increase posting
a double-digit IR of 10.1 percent in August 2021. Meat index
continued to register double-digit IR at 11.6 percent in August
2021, higher by 1.3 percentage points from its 10.3 percent IR in
July 2021. Higher price increases were also noted in the index for
sugar, jam, honey, chocolate, and confectionery at 2.0 percent.
Milk, cheese, and eggs retained its previous month’s IR at 1.3
percent.
The commodity group for recreation and culture, which registered a
1.6 percent deflation in July 2021 recorded price increases in
August 2021 at 1.7 percent.
The Purchasing Power of Peso (PPP) of the region remained at P0.76
in August 2021. This PPP implies that the goods and services worth
P76.00 in 2012 are now worth P100.00 in August 2021.
Compared with their levels in July 2021, PPP in Biliran and Northern
Samar weakened by P0.01. The rest of the provinces retained their
previous month’s PPP. Biliran and Leyte recorded the strongest PPP
among provinces in August 2021 at P0.79. Southern Leyte ranked
second at P0.78, followed by, Eastern Samar at P0.73, and Northern
Samar at P0.71. Samar posted the weakest PPP during the reference
month at P0.69.