The true nature
and purpose of marriage
By Fr.
ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
October 1, 2021
THERE is no doubt that we
need to revisit the true nature and purpose of marriage, since this
basic human and Christian institution is now besieged with so many
misconceptions and malpractices. What the gospel once narrated about
some leading Jews asking and testing Christ whether divorce was
lawful (cfr. Mt 10,2-12) is now being played out even in our own
country.
With all the forces and
elements now undermining the true nature and purpose of marriage,
there is an urgent need to clarify and show the real face and beauty
of this human, natural as well as supernatural institution.
Countries and nations,
supposedly developed and quite rich, are now legalizing forms of
marriage that really have nothing to do with marriage. Same-sex
unions, divorce, civil marriages among Catholic, temporary unions
and cohabitations are not only spreading but are also getting
legalized.
There are those who are
quite convinced, and wrongly convinced, if I may say, that marital
problems can be solved by legalizing divorce. We need to talk a lot
about this issue.
Our problem is that we now
have a world culture that has lost the capacity to think deeply and
thoroughly. It’s an ethos that is held captive by the quick and easy
way of thinking and reacting, dominated mainly by worldly values
like convenience, practicality, popularity, etc.
The full and global
picture of who and what we are is ignored if not ridiculed. This, of
course, determines our proper attitude and praxis about marriage and
the other institutions related to it—family, education...
The spiritual and
supernatural dimension of man is set aside. Instead only the
material and social aspects are considered. The dynamism of today’s
world, now heavily dependent on new technologies, has made people to
be thinking, studying and praying less, and to be just more
practical, if not more self-absorbed and self-seeking.
There is a need to realize
and appreciate more deeply that marriage, not only as a natural
institution but also and especially as a sacrament, is a path to
sanctity not only for the husband and wife but also for the family,
and from the family, for the society and the Church in general.
We need to see the organic
link among these key elements: the marriage between man and woman,
and the family they generate, as well as the society of which the
family is the basic cell and the universal Church of which the
family is considered the domestic church.
Seeing that link, we would
appreciate the crucial and strategic role that marriage plays in the
life of men and women in the world. We would appreciate the
tremendous potential good that marriage can give to all of us.
That is why everything has
to be done to make marriage achieve its fullest dignity. And that
means that we have to purify and elevate the love that is the very
germ of marriage to the supernatural order.
That love has to develop
from simply being natural and body-emotion-world reliant to being
more and more spiritual and supernatural, driven by grace rather
than by mere natural forces.
With the sacrament of
marriage, the love between husband and wife is already guaranteed to
have all the graces needed to make that marriage reach its fullness.
What is needed is the faithful and generous correspondence of the
parties concerned to those graces.