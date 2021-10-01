CARD MRI responds
to Typhoon Jolina’s aftermath
By
CARD MRI
October 1, 2021
SAN PABLO CITY –
When Typhoon Jolina struck parts of Luzon and Visayas on September
8, 2021, CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) reached
out to disaster-stricken communities, particularly in CALABARZON,
MIMAROPA, Bicol, Samar, and Leyte.
CARD Mutual Benefit
Association (CARD MBA) and CARD Pioneer Microinsurance, Inc. (CPMI),
the microinsurance arm of CARD MRI, came to the aid of its member
communities in CALABARZON, National Capital Region (NCR), Marinduque,
Masbate, Oriental and Occidental Mindoro, Camarines Sur, Camarines
Norte, Eastern Samar, and Leyte.
Through its CARD MRI
Disaster Relief Assistance Program (CDRAP), CARD MBA provided cash
assistance to affected members in their community. As of September
27, 2021, the association has reported 10,340 affected members and
has disbursed an equivalent amount of P1,240,800 of cash assistance.
Meanwhile, CPMI has
disbursed claims amounting to P3,790,250 as of September 28, 2021.
These claims were disbursed to policyholders covered under the Sagip
Plan, a family insurance package which covers damaged houses due to
natural calamities like typhoons.
Further, affected
policyholders of Typhoon Kiko have received P220,500 amount of
claims from their BINHI and crop assistance as of September 28,
2021.
The claims validation and
disbursement of cash assistance are currently ongoing for clients
affected by Typhoon Jolina and Typhoon Kiko.
“Immediate response in
calamities such as typhoons is very crucial for our microinsurance
group in CARD MRI. In times when we are most needed by our members,
CARD MBA and CPMI ensure that we can be relied on,” said CARD MBA
CEO Jocelyn D. Dequito.
The Disaster Plan
The Disaster Management
Committee, led by Legal and Security Operations Unit Director
Deolito Valdemar and is comprised of the microfinance operations
team, CARD MBA, BotiCARD, and other institutions of CARD MRI,
monitored Typhoon Jolina while it was outside the Philippine Area of
Responsibility (PAR). Its direction, speed, and strength as well as
the areas it will fall on were among those that were monitored by
the Central Monitoring System (CMS), which is responsible for
reporting to the committee chairman.
To mitigate the effects of
the typhoon and to avoid damage to people’s lives and their
properties, the Disaster Management Committee also sent an IT and
CMS text blast to warn the branches, especially those that are
located in places prone to flood, tsunami, storm surge, and
landslide.
After Jolina struck Luzon
and parts of Visayas, the committee checked the affected branches,
members, and staff, while CPMI validated the affected policyholders
covered under Sagip Plan, and CARD MBA disbursed the cash assistance
to members covered under CDRAP.
“The speed by which we
assist our clients is vital in situations like this,” shared CARD
MRI Managing Director Aristeo A. Dequito. He continued, “It is
important that we reach our clients as soon as possible so as not to
burden them further with the pandemic underway. With the help of our
Disaster Management Committee and the digital strategies we have
employed for a safer and easier claims validation and disbursement,
I remain optimistic that we may serve as a beacon of hope to our
policyholders during this trying time,” concluded Dequito.