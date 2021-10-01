CARD MRI responds to Typhoon Jolina’s aftermath

By CARD MRI

October 1, 2021

SAN PABLO CITY – When Typhoon Jolina struck parts of Luzon and Visayas on September 8, 2021, CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) reached out to disaster-stricken communities, particularly in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol, Samar, and Leyte.

CARD Mutual Benefit Association (CARD MBA) and CARD Pioneer Microinsurance, Inc. (CPMI), the microinsurance arm of CARD MRI, came to the aid of its member communities in CALABARZON, National Capital Region (NCR), Marinduque, Masbate, Oriental and Occidental Mindoro, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Eastern Samar, and Leyte.

Through its CARD MRI Disaster Relief Assistance Program (CDRAP), CARD MBA provided cash assistance to affected members in their community. As of September 27, 2021, the association has reported 10,340 affected members and has disbursed an equivalent amount of P1,240,800 of cash assistance.

Meanwhile, CPMI has disbursed claims amounting to P3,790,250 as of September 28, 2021. These claims were disbursed to policyholders covered under the Sagip Plan, a family insurance package which covers damaged houses due to natural calamities like typhoons.

Further, affected policyholders of Typhoon Kiko have received P220,500 amount of claims from their BINHI and crop assistance as of September 28, 2021.

The claims validation and disbursement of cash assistance are currently ongoing for clients affected by Typhoon Jolina and Typhoon Kiko.

“Immediate response in calamities such as typhoons is very crucial for our microinsurance group in CARD MRI. In times when we are most needed by our members, CARD MBA and CPMI ensure that we can be relied on,” said CARD MBA CEO Jocelyn D. Dequito.

The Disaster Plan

The Disaster Management Committee, led by Legal and Security Operations Unit Director Deolito Valdemar and is comprised of the microfinance operations team, CARD MBA, BotiCARD, and other institutions of CARD MRI, monitored Typhoon Jolina while it was outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Its direction, speed, and strength as well as the areas it will fall on were among those that were monitored by the Central Monitoring System (CMS), which is responsible for reporting to the committee chairman.

To mitigate the effects of the typhoon and to avoid damage to people’s lives and their properties, the Disaster Management Committee also sent an IT and CMS text blast to warn the branches, especially those that are located in places prone to flood, tsunami, storm surge, and landslide.

After Jolina struck Luzon and parts of Visayas, the committee checked the affected branches, members, and staff, while CPMI validated the affected policyholders covered under Sagip Plan, and CARD MBA disbursed the cash assistance to members covered under CDRAP.