Serbisyo Caravan:
Bringing government services at the doorsteps of an isolated
community in San Julian, Eastern Samar
By
78th Infantry
Battalion, 8ID PA
October 14, 2021
BORONGAN CITY, Eastern
Samar – A total of seventy-seven (77) families from the
far-flung sitios of Pala-uno and Karuyagon, under Barangay Putong,
San Julian, Eastern Samar have benefited from the Serbisyo Caravan
on 12 October 2021.
The hinterland sitios are
located at the tri-boundaries of San Julian, Borongan City, and
Hinabangan. The roads are unpaved and inaccessible for any type of
vehicles.
The absence of government
services in the areas mentioned in the past years had made such
communities a fertile ground for the Communist NPA Terrorists (CNT)
to plant seeds of subversion and rebellion. This was proven during
an encounter between the government forces and the CNT last July of
2021 wherein NPA casualty was identified as a resident in the said
locality.
To break the influence of
Communist Terrorist Group in the area, and more importantly to
provide much needed social services to the communities, the 78th
Infantry Battalion and the Local Government Unit of San Julian
joined hands in bringing various programs and services right at the
very doorstep of the community to make them feel that the government
is present and working to uplift their lives.
Hon. Dennis P. Estaron,
the Mayor of the Municipality of San Julian is very much thankful
for the collaborative efforts of all the members of the Municipal
Task Force in Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC).
Mayor Estaron states: “We, in partnership with other government
agencies are doing our best to address the existing socio-economic
problems in the municipality”.
The 78th Infantry
(Warrior) Battalion, under the leadership of Lt. Colonel Oliver C
Alvior, clearly displayed during this activity that it is a reliable
and committed partner to the different MTF-ELCAC partner agencies.
The 78th Infantry (Warrior) Battalion will continuously be a
productive partner with ELCAC agencies by actively participating in
winning the peace and finding solutions on the issues used by the
CTGs in manipulating and exploiting the masses.
As stated by Lieutenant
Colonel Alvior: “This is a manifestation that we are serious in our
efforts to achieve the goal for permanent and peaceful closure of
all armed conflicts with non-state groups. We will give you the full
assurance that your army, in partnership with other stakeholders in
Eastern Samar, will support you and we will be your partners for
peace and progress.”
Various services were
provided by the different departments of both the municipal and
provincial local governments concerned. The efforts of the caravan
literally brought the government closer to the people it is mandated
to serve.
The wholehearted response
of the local populace during the activity had provided a glimpse to
the reality that the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) is losing the
moral high ground, because the issues being exploited by them are no
longer relevant. Furthermore and more importantly, their unfulfilled
promises of a better life are continuously being shown as the lies
they truly are.