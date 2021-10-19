Let’s talk about
platforms now, Karapatan urges 2022 aspirants
By
KARAPATAN
October 19, 2021
QUEZON CITY –
Rights group Karapatan urged candidates for the 2022 national
elections to lay down their platforms, their positions on issues and
concerns of Filipinos especially of poor communities now, way before
the election campaign starts.
“We challenge candidates
and aspirants to clearly state their positions now, and present
their plans on how they will address issues and problems that
Filipinos face. First and foremost, we ask them, how will they
address the people’s needs during the pandemic? How do they respect
and protect the rights of the people amid this crisis?” said
Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay.
Palabay said that amid
easing of restrictions and opening up of the economy, the Filipino
people remain in dire need of an effective and rights-based pandemic
response which many sectors, including health workers and medical
frontliners, have long been calling for since last year.
“The people do not only
want or expect one-time assistance or ayuda, but a concrete and
comprehensive program that will address the people’s needs amid the
pandemic. Much of the proposals for an effective pandemic response
were merely shrugged off by the militarist task force of the Duterte
government. Worse, it used and exploited the pandemic to silence the
people and trample upon our rights,” Palabay explained.
Karapatan said that 2022
aspirants should present a clear-cut and comprehensive program that
will include the long-overdue needs for effective and adequate mass
testing, contact tracing, vaccination, and economic recovery that
will benefit most especially the rural and urban poor.
The group issued the
challenge in light of a recent survey done by the Social Weather
Stations which showed that 9 out of 10 Filipinos are still worried
they might get COVID-19. The survey also revealed that more
Filipinos fear that “the worst is yet to come.” Also, the
Philippines recently ranked last in Bloomberg’s monthly survey in
COVID-19 resilience, citing poor scores in the roll-out of vaccines.
“With the country named as
among the worst in pandemic response, we should be made aware of
those who will merely continue the inadequate and anti-people
response of the current administration. We should demand, advocate
and work for a pandemic response that advances the rights of the
people to health, livelihood, basic freedoms and rights, at all
costs, and does not trample upon the rights of the people,” said
Palabay.
The group said that aside
from concrete plans to address the pandemic, candidates should also
present their views and positions on corruption and human rights
violations. “Especially during a pandemic, corrupt practices and
careless spending of public funds are crimes that highlight the
extent of the climate of impunity. Those who incite, drive, promote
and/or conduct
“State-sponsored killings
and other rights violations should also be held accountable. We want
to hear from the candidates, will they go after those who steal the
people’s money, or simply tell us to move on? Will they keep those
accountable for these crimes in public office and in power? Will
they investigate and pursue accountability against those involved in
the Pharmally scheme, and the rampant killings, all under Duterte?”
asked Palabay.
The group called on the
public to make these issues, among many others, to be at the center
of the discussion in the elections.
“Every elections, we are
constantly promised of change and now, even continuity. Thus, we
should bring the public discussion on the people’s needs and
concerns to the center. After so many lives lost due to the pandemic
and the government’s policies against the people, we shouldn’t be
settling for anything less,” Palabay said.