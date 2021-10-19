Upfield and
Violife celebrate 5 top chefs in Dubai as climate change food
warriors on World Food Day
This is in line with
Upfield’s Environmental, Social and Governance strategy and its
vision for “A Better Plant-based Future”.
Press Release
October 19, 2021
DUBAI – In celebration of
World Food Day 2021, Upfield and Violife have identified and
recognized five top creative Chefs in the UAE who have opted to play
a significant role as frontliners of the food industry in addressing
global climate change. These 'Climate Change Food Warriors' have
taken on the vision to advocate for a more sustainable food system
while creating the best plant-based meal alternatives in the region.
Their vegan creations have helped to make significant inroads with
discerning gourmets and regular diners, and they have made a name
for themselves in the mainstream.
The five game-changers who
have been honored are Chef Nawaf Al Mhamid, Chef Amro Al Yassin,
Chef Suresh Baabu, Chef Kait Gandhi and Chef Ryan Waddell. As the
world gravitates towards health-conscious and sustainable dining,
culinary experts are shifting their focus to offer more plant-based
meals on their menus. In the UAE, this plant-based lifestyle is
gathering momentum, opening endless possibilities for food
innovators and foodservice operators.
Speaking on the
recognition of these top Chefs by Upfield and Violife, Reinier
Weerman, General Manager of Upfield North Africa and Middle East
says, “We are pleased to recognize and celebrate our first set of
Climate Change Food Warriors on this year’s World Food Day. These
are the Chefs who are at the forefront of promoting plant-based
diets in the region through their work and general advocacy.
Plant-based diets have been recognized to significantly reduce our
impact on the environment and this is especially important for us at
Upfield as we work towards our vision to create a better plant-based
future. Our recently published Environmental, Social and Governance
(ESG) report provides further insights on our commitment.”
Talking of their
experience, Chef Kait says, “I am honoured to be recognized for
advocating for a better planet because this is something I am very
passionate about.” Chef Nawaf adds, “Moving to a plant-based diet
can make such a difference to our environment and our health without
affecting our lifestyle.” Further, Chef Amro states, “Products like
Violife plant cheese from Upfield make it easier for me to create
tasty, plant-based meals because they provide Chefs and cooks with
quality, delicious and functional plant-based alternatives that I
can use in my menus. Chef Suresh also adds, “I hope we inspire more
people to make the shift in their food choices so we can create the
sustainable future we all want.”
The significance of World
Food Day is immense because food affects not only human health but
also the environment. Food is at the heart of many environmental
issues – it is a significant contributor to climate change and is
responsible for a third (34%) of global man-made greenhouse gas
emissions. In this light, countries worldwide are uniting to help
build sustainable food systems that deliver food security and
nutrition for all without compromising the economic, social, and
environmental bases for generations to come.
Upfield, the world's
largest plant-based consumer products company, has been leading the
advocacy for a sustainable food system through the adoption of
innovative plant-based foods both amongst the public and culinary
professionals globally, including in the GCC region. Upfield's
extensive plant-based portfolio includes Flora Plant Butter and
Cream, and Violife, a range of award-winning vegan alternatives to
cheese. These have all been designed to cater to the needs of those
who are aware of the importance of making the shift and want to cook
and enjoy delicious plant-based recipes.
The growing awareness
about health, climate change, conservation of resources and animal
welfare have been a catalyst in plant food innovation. Driven by
highly talented visionary chefs who are constantly reinventing their
recipes by adopting plant-based ingredients, the new vegan-friendly
culinary trend is reshaping Dubai's restaurant sector. As part of
its commitment to the region's sustainability drive, Upfield has
been working closely with the UAE's food sector, helping to
spearhead the shift to plant-based diets.
World Food Day 2021 will
be the first International Day celebrated at Dubai Expo 2020 as a
series of activities and events that call for global solidarity in
rethinking and reshaping food systems for people and the planet.
Violife is the plant-based
cheese supplier of choice in the Sustainability Pavilion which
features a three-storey vegan dining complex housing a trio of vegan
kitchens, each bringing its clean, sustainable menu to the world's
greatest show. Chef Ryan Waddell who was part of the team to create
the sumptuous plant-based menu in collaboration with Matthew Kenney
Cuisine says, “I couldn’t be prouder to see Expo visitors enjoy our
dishes while at the same time knowing these dishes are helping us
protect our planet.”