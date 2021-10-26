2,716 workers benefit from 10 million TUPAD grants in Calbayog City

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

October 26, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – A total of P10,065,496.00 grants under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay para sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers or TUPAD program of the Department of Labor and Employment have been availed of by some 2,716 informal sector workers in this city.

In a payout held last 14 October 2021 at Brgy. East Awang Covered Court, TUPAD beneficiaries received P3,250.00 each as payment for their services rendered during the ten-day program implementation.

Aside from the wages, all beneficiaries were provided personal protective equipment, disinfection materials and coverage to micro accident insurances.

Beneficiaries were so thankful and expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the assistance received through TUPAD.

“Lubos pa akong nagpapasalamat sa TUPAD program ng DOLE. Ito po ay napakalaking tulong para sa aming mga pamilya”, sabi ni Limuel M. Jackson, isa sa mga benepisyaryo ng TUPAD. (“I am so thankful to the TUPAD program of DOLE for helping us. This is really a big relief for us”, said Limuel M. Jackson, one of the TUPAD beneficiaries.)

Meanwhile, Iris J. Amogues, another TUPAD beneficiary, thanked the collaborative efforts of the government in helping people like them who were greatly affected by the ongoing health crisis.

“Maraming salamat po sa ating gobyerno na hindi kami pinabayaan at tinulungan kami sa gitna ng pandemyang ito na nakaapekto sa aming mga kabuhayan”, sabi ni Amogues. (“Thanks to our government for not neglecting us and for assisting us during this pandemic which affected our sources of income”, said Amogues.)

Present to grace and lead the payout were DOLE-RO8 Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena, assisted by Samar Field Office Head Fe Norma D. Valuis, Congressman Edgar Mary Sarmiento of the 1st District of Samar and Congressman Florencio “Bem” Noel of An Waray Partylist.

RD Jalbuena is happy and grateful that the TUPAD Program, a flagship program of the department in providing displaced workers temporary emergency employment in exchange of community service is reaching and helping more and more beneficiaries.

He thanked Congressman Sarmiento and Cong. Noel for their strong support and active commitment in uplifting the economic conditions of the Samarnons in the 1st District of Samar, especially during this pandemic.