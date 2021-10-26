2,716 workers
benefit from 10 million TUPAD grants in Calbayog City
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
October 26, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY – A
total of P10,065,496.00 grants under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay
para sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers or TUPAD program of
the Department of Labor and Employment have been availed of by some
2,716 informal sector workers in this city.
In a payout held last 14
October 2021 at Brgy. East Awang Covered Court, TUPAD beneficiaries
received P3,250.00 each as payment for their services rendered
during the ten-day program implementation.
Aside from the wages, all
beneficiaries were provided personal protective equipment,
disinfection materials and coverage to micro accident insurances.
Beneficiaries were so
thankful and expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the assistance
received through TUPAD.
“Lubos pa akong
nagpapasalamat sa TUPAD program ng DOLE. Ito po ay napakalaking
tulong para sa aming mga pamilya”, sabi ni Limuel M. Jackson, isa sa
mga benepisyaryo ng TUPAD. (“I am so thankful to the TUPAD program
of DOLE for helping us. This is really a big relief for us”, said
Limuel M. Jackson, one of the TUPAD beneficiaries.)
Meanwhile, Iris J. Amogues,
another TUPAD beneficiary, thanked the collaborative efforts of the
government in helping people like them who were greatly affected by
the ongoing health crisis.
“Maraming salamat po sa
ating gobyerno na hindi kami pinabayaan at tinulungan kami sa gitna
ng pandemyang ito na nakaapekto sa aming mga kabuhayan”, sabi ni
Amogues. (“Thanks to our government for not neglecting us and for
assisting us during this pandemic which affected our sources of
income”, said Amogues.)
Present to grace and lead
the payout were DOLE-RO8 Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena,
assisted by Samar Field Office Head Fe Norma D. Valuis, Congressman
Edgar Mary Sarmiento of the 1st District of Samar and Congressman
Florencio “Bem” Noel of An Waray Partylist.
RD Jalbuena is happy and
grateful that the TUPAD Program, a flagship program of the
department in providing displaced workers temporary emergency
employment in exchange of community service is reaching and helping
more and more beneficiaries.
He thanked Congressman
Sarmiento and Cong. Noel for their strong support and active
commitment in uplifting the economic conditions of the Samarnons in
the 1st District of Samar, especially during this pandemic.
Also in attendance during
the payout were Engr. Bethsabee Delgado and Ms. Ma. Fe Lebario from
the Congressional District Office of Congressman Sarmiento, City
Administrator Rosario Chat Gonzaga representing City Mayor Diego P.
Rivera, and Calbayog PESO Manager Purisima Sarzata. Personnel of the
DOLE-SFO were likewise present and assisted in the payout. (with
a report from K. Orara-DOLE-SFO)