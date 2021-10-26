Hope on the
horizon: Amidst COVID, microinsurance protects the poor
By
JAIME ARISTOTLE B. ALIP,
PhD
October 26, 2021
With 2,643,494 recorded
cases and 39,232 deaths as of October 8, 2021, COVID has wrought
unprecedented hardship for the Philippines – despite the adoption of
stringent lockdowns since the pandemic started in 2020. The spikes
in COVID cases, especially the recent surge caused by the Delta
variant, not only placed pressure on the national health care
system, it also hampered plans to expand health insurance coverage
due to the ensuing economic challenges. It highlighted the insurance
gap in the Philippines, where penetration stands at around 1.71
percent of GDP.
But there is a silver
lining. With the health crisis came an increase in insurance
awareness and greater demand for health insurance. Even those from
low-income groups now understand the need for financial protection
against unexpected shocks, recognizing that an illness or death in
the family could bring them deeper into poverty. Last May, the
Insurance Commission (IC) reported that the number of lives covered
by microinsurance products in 2020 hit 50.35 million, an 11.56
percent increase from 45.13 million in 2019. Amidst the COVID
pandemic, microinsurance has become a lifeline for Filipinos, even
those with low income and limited access to mainstream insurance
services.
Clearly, the government
needs to support microinsurance and facilitate protection coverage
to the most vulnerable sectors. This is crucial, especially during
this pandemic.
Microinsurance MBAs
Poverty alleviation is
central to our development agenda, as outlined in “AmBisyon Natin
2040” and the “Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022.” This involves
building people’s socioeconomic resilience through the provision of
universal and transformative social protection, including insurance
mobilization. Unfortunately, health insurance under PhilHealth, with
its limited coverage and benefits, remains inadequate, while
mainstream insurance companies have failed to penetrate the
low-income and poor market segment.
Enter microinsurance. As
the name suggests, this pertains to affordable insurance products
intended for the poor and low-income families. These are usually
offered by mutual benefit associations (MBAs) which must register
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and apply for
license from the Insurance Commission (IC) as a non-stock, nonprofit
association and insurance provider in line with Sec. 404 of the
Revised Insurance Code. The IC laid down the policy framework for
microinsurance fifteen years ago, through Memorandum Circular
9-2006, which introduced Microinsurance Mutual Benefit Associations
(Mi-MBAs). These are member-owned and governed microinsurance
providers that offer insurance to members, pay claim faster (within
a few days from the date of claims notice), and distribute products
using the social distribution network of partner microfinance
institutions (MFIs). This Circular regularized previously informal
MFI and NGO arrangements in microinsurance provision, and Mi-MBAs
eventually became key drivers of microinsurance development,
providing simple, affordable, and accessible microinsurance products
to low-income families.
The 2010 National Strategy
and the Regulatory Framework for Microinsurance facilitated further
growth of the microinsurance industry, with rural banks, thrift
banks, and even mainstream insurance outfits and fintech companies
becoming players. Within this ecosystem is a niche for Mi-MBAs, led
by the Microinsurance MBA Association of the Philippines (MiMAP),
which presently covers 62 per cent of the microinsurance market.
A total of eighteen
Mi-MBAs under MiMAP have a combined outreach of 7 million individual
members nationwide, majority of whom are micro-entrepreneurs, small
farmers and fishermen. As microinsurance coverage is extended to the
members’ families (with 4 as average family size), MiMAP currently
insures 28 million Filipinos. The Mi-MBAs provide basic life family
microinsurance plans and a range of optional life plans that include
coverage for health and retirement. In 2019, the mobilization of
such membership accumulated a total of P4.81 billion in
contributions and premiums, paid P1.43 billion in claims benefits,
and reserved P1.95 billion in refundable equity value to members.
These Mi-MBAs have significantly contributed to greater financial
inclusion and financial literacy for poor and low-income Filipinos.
Tax Exemption
Mi-MBAs are crucial to
financial inclusion, as they are community-based organizations able
to penetrate hard-to-reach and frontier areas where conventional
insurance providers dare not go. During this period of pandemic,
Mi-MBAs helped in alleviating the plight of the poor and those most
vulnerable to economic shocks. Even as they suspended the collection
of contributions and extended the grace period for payments, Mi-MBAs
continued to pay claims benefits. Under very difficult operational
and business circumstances during the first five months of community
quarantine from March to August 2020, Mi-MBAs paid a total of 27,657
death claims worth P613.54 million, 667 of which are COVID-related
deaths.
Since Mi-MBAs are
non-stock, non-profit microinsurance providers that operate for the
exclusive benefit of their members, they are exempted from paying
tax on corporations, tax on life insurance premiums and documentary
stamp tax under the Insurance Code and the National Internal Revenue
Code. Unfortunately, not all Mi-MBAs are able to avail of these
exemptions as tax authorities vary in their interpretation of the
applicable provisions. MiMAP reports that some of their members have
been issued notices of tax deficiencies, while others were denied
tax exemption status. Many Mi-MBAs, in fact, are still waiting for
the BIR ruling on their application for tax exemption.
This is sad, since Mi-MBAs
already operate on very thin margins because of their restricted
capacity to spend only up to a maximum 20% of their contributions
for administrative and operating expenses. The situation exacerbates
their resource constraints, inhibiting them from optimizing or
upgrading their management information systems.
It behooves the government
to ensure that Mi-MBAs enjoy the tax exemptions granted to them
under the law. Mi-MBAs, after all, are managed by grassroots
organizations composed of low-income families. Their members and
target clients are also poor, mostly belonging to the informal
sector. They provide necessary financial services to the most
vulnerable, contributing to poverty alleviation and financial
inclusion. Mi-MBAs could serve more Filipinos if they can fully
enjoy their tax exemptions, which could help them digitize their
operations – a necessity given that mobility and face-to-face
interaction are greatly limited by the pandemic.
Tax Reduction for Non-Life
Insurance
Tax rules also impede
market development with respect to non-life insurance. Usually, as
the market matures, a more diverse range of products is expected, to
serve broader customer needs and to diversify insurers’ risk
portfolio. This is not the case here, because general taxation for
the non-life insurance sector reaches as high as 27 percent, one of
the highest in Southeast Asia. This discourages insurers from
offering complex products, such as disaster and agricultural
insurance, both highly relevant to the low-income population. The
tax on nonlife insurance products, including crop insurance, should
be reduced to 2 percent, or the current rate imposed on life
insurance products. Cutting the tax on non-life insurance premium
will significantly raise the number of private insurance offerings.
There will be no need for government to subsidize agri-insurance
because the regime will be market-driven.
Microinsurance has come a
long way in the Philippines. From a coverage of less than three
million low-income Filipinos in 2007, the number has surged to more
than 50 million last year. Microinsurance MBAs, in particular,
significantly contribute to poverty alleviation, financial inclusion
and literacy by providing affordable and relevant risk protection to
poor and underserved households. But millions of poor families
remain unprotected and vulnerable. With natural disasters always a
possibility given climate change, and the threats posed by the COVID
pandemic, we should find ways to support the growth of the
microinsurance industry. As the 2022 election draws near, those who
aspire to be the country’s next leaders should champion financial
inclusion for the poor, and include microfinance and microinsurance
in their battle-cry. Their campaign to provide affordable and
relevant risk protection to millions of Filipinos from low-income
families would serve them well come election time.