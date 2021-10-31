DAR confident to
hit parcelization target
|
The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas hosted in
October the conduct of “Policy Orientation on the Revised
Guidelines and Procedures on the Parcelization of Landholdings
with Collective Certificates of Land Ownership Award” to
participants from Regions VII and VIII to fast-track the
issuance of individual titles.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
October 31, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY –
With the cascading of the revised guidelines to field implementers
of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), parcelization of
landholdings covered by collective certificates of land ownership
award (CLOAs) is expected now to move fast and smooth.
During the first batch of
the “Policy Orientation on the Revised Guidelines and Procedures on
the Parcelization of Landholdings with Collective CLOAs” conducted
in this city in mid-October this year through blended mode, many
issues delaying the implementation of the project Support to
Parcelization of Landholdings for Individual Titling (SPLIT), were
addressed.
DAR Undersecretary for
Field Operations Office Elmer Distor said, “I have full faith in the
SPLIT project. With adequate team, we would be able to accomplish
within the period of three years.”
Assistant Secretary and
SPLIT National Project Director, Rene Colocar, disclosed that this
project seeks to subdivide more than 1.3 million hectares of lands
nationwide covered by more than 134,000 collective titles and
eventually issue individual CLOAs to about 1,140,735 agrarian reform
beneficiaries (ARBs) until year 2023.
For 2021, Regional
Director Robert Anthony Yu shared that Eastern Visayas has a target
of about 1,878 collective CLOAs covering a combined area of 29,176
hectares for parcelization, which according to Distor, is the
biggest among 15 regions.
RD Yu stressed that about
15,310 ARBs in Region-8 awarded with collective CLOAs are expected
to benefit this year by receiving their individual titles by
yearend.
Meanwhile, Yu added, about
129,000 ARBs from this region awarded with collective CLOAs with
combined area of 206,436 hectares are expected to be benefited upon
the completion of the project in 2023.
“This policy orientation
is intended to motivate us all and be in a united front as to how we
will address this parcelization issue,” said Distor as he talked to
participants from Central and Eastern Visayas regions.
Further, Undersecretary
for Policy, Planning and Research Office, Virginia Orogo, motivated
the field implementers by stressing the role the latter play.
According to her, “What we are doing is a noble thing, a noble work,
because we are helping our land to be productive, and we are giving
land to people.”
“In this time of
pandemic,” she added, “wala tayo ibang pupuntahan kundi lupa. Yan
lamang ang nagbibigay sa atin ng pagkain. We continue to live
because of the food we eat on the table, Orogo explained.”
This P24-billion SPLIT
project is funded by the World Bank wherein 78 percent comprise the
loan proceeds, while 22 percent serves as government counterpart.