Widows among 33
agrarian beneficiaries installed in Ormoc
|
Widows
Rosario Torlao and Asuncion Agcang prepare for their
installation to the lots awarded to their late husbands under
the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
October 28, 2021
ORMOC CITY – Mixed
emotions was how widow Rosario Torlao felt when she was accompanied
by a survey team from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to her
late husband’s awarded lot under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform
Program (CARP) as she and 32 other agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs)
were physically installed early this month and take full possession
of the land.
“Sobrang saya ko ngayon,
ngunit nalulungkot din dahil hindi na naabutan ng asawa ko ito,” (I
am now very happy, but at the same time sad because my husband never
caught up with this.) said Rosario, 65.
She added “Noon pa sana
ito nakatulong sa amin,” (This could have helped us long time ago.)
as she could not believe her family now owns an almost three-hectare
lot, which used to be a sugarland.
In 1997, Rosario’s
husband, Vicente, became a recipient of a certificate of land
ownership award (CLOA) covering a 2.9-hectare lot in Barangay Patag,
formerly owned by the Larrazabals.
But Vicente, according to
Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officer (MARPO) Artheiriza Manalo,
failed to take full possession of the said land due to several
agrarian issues and disputes until he died in 2013.
Aside from Rosario, three
other widows, Teresita Caliwan (71), Asuncion Agcang (78), and
Trinidad Solayao (77) were also installed as they likewise took over
the place of their late ARB-husbands during the installation.
The four widows were among
the 33 ARBs, who now take full possession of their awarded lots
after having been physically installed following DAR survey teams
conduct of a perimeter survey. Many of them waited for this moment
for more than two decades.
Manalo disclosed that the
landholdings where the ARBs were installed were formerly owned by
the Larrazabals, Pongos and Pensergas.
Meanwhile, DAR Eastern
Visayas Regional Director Robert Anthony Yu expressed thanks for the
support and cooperation which led to the peaceful and successful
installation of ARBs both on September 22 and October 1 this year to
Philippine National Police Regional Director PBGEN Rommel Bernardo
Cabagnot as well as Ormoc City Director PCOL Ramil Ramirez,
Philippine Army’s 802nd Infantry Brigade Commander Zosimo Oliveros
and to Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez.
A total of 58 ARBs have
already been installed since September.
RD Yu, together with the
police and the military, believe this activity would contribute to
the government’s End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) program.