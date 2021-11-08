Yolanda
anniversary: Reminder to take a scaled-up action from the
government, world leaders
Press Release
November 8, 2021
QUEZON CITY – The National
Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP), the country’s biggest
aggrupation of mainline Protestant and Non-Roman Catholic churches,
renewed its commitment to support disaster survivors and climate
vulnerable communities in time for the eighth-year anniversary of
the infamous Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) destruction in 2013 and the
26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26) that is
happening in Glasgow, Scotland.
“Eight years after the Typhoon Yolanda landfall, we still call for
justice. We will never forget the people who died from that disaster
which was exacerbated by climate change and the grave negligence of
both the past and present administrations.”
“Since 2013, Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) has shown how utterly
devastating the climate crisis is. Since then, we have experienced
typhoons and extreme weather events with almost to the same
destructive impacts as that of Typhoon Yolanda – a glaring
indication that we no longer have to wait for a few more years to
feel the climate crisis,” said NCCP General Secretary Bishop Reuel
Norman O. Marigza.
“These experiences should have pushed the government to scale-up
disaster mitigation, ecological protection, and climate change
adaptation. Regrettably, we haven’t seen any indication that our
national government is now well-prepared, as shown in the
government’s inadequate responses to post-Yolanda calamities,” the
bishop added. “If anything, we are in a much vulnerable state – as
economic crisis and environmental destruction worsen at the backdrop
of the climate emergency.”
In recalling the destruction brought by Yolanda and in consideration
of COP 26, we reiterate our call and prayer for climate justice. We
hope and pray that people of goodwill eschew a global economic
system where profit is prioritized over people. We pray and call for
a shift to clean energy instead of monopolized fossil fuels, for
rehabilitated and protected forests instead of large-scale mining,
lives and livelihood of the people over big businesses,” Bishop
Marigza said.
Hosted by the United Kingdom in partnership with Italy, the COP 26
is gathering world leaders together to "accelerate action towards
the goals" of the historic Paris Agreement and the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change.
“We extend our prayers and demand to the world leaders in the 26th
climate conference, to finally respond with urgency to the climate
crisis. We yearn for no less than shared solutions to address the
needs of the most affected countries and accountability and
meaningful action from the richest and highest carbon emitters and
polluters,” the bishop concluded.