Communist-NPA-Terrorists
(CNT) brutally executes a defenseless innocent civilian in Victoria,
N. Samar
By
43rd Infantry Battalion, 8ID PA
November 20, 2021
LOPE DE VEGA, Northern
Samar – A group of fully armed CNTs identifying themselves as
members of the NPA’s-Rudante Urtal Command (RUC), brutally executed
an innocent civilian at Sitio Elejan, Brgy Pasabuena, Victoria,
Northern Samar at around 3:00 o’clock in the morning, November 16,
2021.
The victim was identified
as a certain Romnick D Rosas or “Minong” as he is fondly called,
married, a 31-year-old farmer and a resident of Brgy Pasabuena,
Victoria, Northern Samar. The lifeless body of the victim was
discovered by civilians at Sitio Elejan of the said barangay.
The victim sustained a
gunshot wound at his head with marks of strangulation at his neck
including punctures from suspected sharp objects at the different
parts of his body that may have caused his death. Both hands of the
victim were tied behind his back using a piece of red cloth.
Further, a folded piece of paper was found at the back part of the
victim wherein the NPA’s belonging to the Rudante Urtal Command (RUC)
admitted that the responsibility in the killing of said innocent
civilian accusing him as an informant of the Government Security
Forces.
The CPP-NPA-Terrorists,
time and again had proven their savage and cruel acts of killing
defenseless and innocent people. A true testament of their willful
disregard of human rights which they had perfected for more than 50
years of existence. With these consistent terror acts in Northern
Samar, the NPA’s mass base support had already crumbled as most of
their former stronghold barangays have turned their backs on them.
The people of Victoria
thru the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict
(MTF-ELCAC)-Victoria voiced their sentiments by condemning this
brutal killing of an innocent civilian by the said NPA-Terrorists
and expressed their sincerest sympathy to the bereaved family and
loved-ones of “Minong”. “This killing is barbaric, inhuman, and
unacceptable. This is undoubtedly a terroristic act which pictures
out the genuine face of the NPA. These Communist NPA Terrorists are
never welcome in our communities”.
In the same manner, LTC
Manuel B Degay Jr INF (GSC) PA, Commanding Officer of 43rd Infantry
“We Search” Battalion, in coordination with the PNP Forces in the
area, re-assured the people of Victoria of their security and
safety. “We condole with the families and loved ones of the victims
of these cold-blooded murders by the CNTs. We would again request
for the witnesses and the people of Victoria to cooperate with the
security forces by continuously reporting the location of these
terrorists so that justice will be served the soonest.”