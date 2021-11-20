Communist-NPA-Terrorists (CNT) brutally executes a defenseless innocent civilian in Victoria, N. Samar

By 43rd Infantry Battalion, 8ID PA

November 20, 2021

LOPE DE VEGA, Northern Samar – A group of fully armed CNTs identifying themselves as members of the NPA’s-Rudante Urtal Command (RUC), brutally executed an innocent civilian at Sitio Elejan, Brgy Pasabuena, Victoria, Northern Samar at around 3:00 o’clock in the morning, November 16, 2021.

The victim was identified as a certain Romnick D Rosas or “Minong” as he is fondly called, married, a 31-year-old farmer and a resident of Brgy Pasabuena, Victoria, Northern Samar. The lifeless body of the victim was discovered by civilians at Sitio Elejan of the said barangay.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound at his head with marks of strangulation at his neck including punctures from suspected sharp objects at the different parts of his body that may have caused his death. Both hands of the victim were tied behind his back using a piece of red cloth. Further, a folded piece of paper was found at the back part of the victim wherein the NPA’s belonging to the Rudante Urtal Command (RUC) admitted that the responsibility in the killing of said innocent civilian accusing him as an informant of the Government Security Forces.

The CPP-NPA-Terrorists, time and again had proven their savage and cruel acts of killing defenseless and innocent people. A true testament of their willful disregard of human rights which they had perfected for more than 50 years of existence. With these consistent terror acts in Northern Samar, the NPA’s mass base support had already crumbled as most of their former stronghold barangays have turned their backs on them.

The people of Victoria thru the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC)-Victoria voiced their sentiments by condemning this brutal killing of an innocent civilian by the said NPA-Terrorists and expressed their sincerest sympathy to the bereaved family and loved-ones of “Minong”. “This killing is barbaric, inhuman, and unacceptable. This is undoubtedly a terroristic act which pictures out the genuine face of the NPA. These Communist NPA Terrorists are never welcome in our communities”.