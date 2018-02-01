MARINA
reaccredits NMP training courses
|
Conduct
of the Security and Awareness Training and Seafarers with
Designated Security Duties and practical exercise of Fast Rescue
Boat.
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
November 12, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY –
Consistent with its mandate to provide maritime training and
research that measures up to international standards and respond to
the needs of the Filipino Seafarers and the maritime industry, the
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) successfully passed the
re-accreditation by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).
The notice of
accreditation was sent by MARINA dated 8 October 2021, granting Full
Course Approval of NMP’s training courses on Fast Rescue Boat and
the Security and Awareness Training and Seafarers with Designated
Security Duties, valid for three (3) years or until 19 April 2024
and 26 May 2024, respectively, inclusive of the extensions
previously granted, unless sooner revoked or cancelled.
MARINA’s approval for the
above-cited maritime training courses is in response to NMP’s
application for the renewal of course approval, in accordance to
MARINA Circular 2013-01 or the Rules on the Inspection and
Accreditation of Maritime Training Courses, Standards of Training
Certification for Seafarers (STCW) Circular No. 2018-02 or Standards
for Mandatory Training Courses Under the STCW Convention, 1978, as
amended, and STCW Advisory No. 2019-05 or Clarifications and
Supplemental Guidelines on the Implementation of STCW Circular No.
2018-02.
To monitor the
institution’s continuing compliance with the existing MARINA rules
and regulations, announced and unannounced visits will be conducted
by the MARINA STCW Office in the duration of the validity period of
the accreditation.
Likewise, together with
this approval, MARINA also noted the list of duly accredited
Instructors and Assessors corresponding to the above approved
maritime courses.