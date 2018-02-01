MARINA reaccredits NMP training courses



Conduct of the Security and Awareness Training and Seafarers with Designated Security Duties and practical exercise of Fast Rescue Boat.

By National Maritime Polytechnic

November 12, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – Consistent with its mandate to provide maritime training and research that measures up to international standards and respond to the needs of the Filipino Seafarers and the maritime industry, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) successfully passed the re-accreditation by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).

The notice of accreditation was sent by MARINA dated 8 October 2021, granting Full Course Approval of NMP’s training courses on Fast Rescue Boat and the Security and Awareness Training and Seafarers with Designated Security Duties, valid for three (3) years or until 19 April 2024 and 26 May 2024, respectively, inclusive of the extensions previously granted, unless sooner revoked or cancelled.

MARINA’s approval for the above-cited maritime training courses is in response to NMP’s application for the renewal of course approval, in accordance to MARINA Circular 2013-01 or the Rules on the Inspection and Accreditation of Maritime Training Courses, Standards of Training Certification for Seafarers (STCW) Circular No. 2018-02 or Standards for Mandatory Training Courses Under the STCW Convention, 1978, as amended, and STCW Advisory No. 2019-05 or Clarifications and Supplemental Guidelines on the Implementation of STCW Circular No. 2018-02.

To monitor the institution’s continuing compliance with the existing MARINA rules and regulations, announced and unannounced visits will be conducted by the MARINA STCW Office in the duration of the validity period of the accreditation.