CARD MBA, CPMI
aid victims of Typhoon Maring in North Luzon
By
CARD MRI
November 12, 2021
SAN PABLO CITY –
Following Typhoon Maring’s exit from the Philippine Area of
Responsibility on October 12, 2021, CARD Mutual Benefit Association
(CARD MBA) and CARD Pioneer Microinsurance, Inc. (CPMI) immediately
took action through its disaster response initiatives to typhoon
victims in North Luzon.
As of October 29, 2021, CPMI has reported 757 affected farmers from
Isabela, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur, and has disbursed a total of
P3,417,500 to 609 claims payment to policyholders in North Luzon.
These farmers, who were affected by Typhoon Maring, received their
claims from CPMI’s BINHI crop insurance.
According to Vener Abellera, President and General Manager of CaMIA,
the insurance agency that distributes CPMI insurance products, BINHI
is one of CPMI’s microinsurance products dedicated to CARD agri-loan
borrowers, whose rice and corn crops have been devastated by the
typhoon.
“We acknowledge the difficulties of our farmers when typhoons arise.
BINHI was designed for farmers as they are one of the most
vulnerable sectors when a typhoon strikes. This protects the
livelihood of our client-farmers livelihood and ensures that they
can recover from the aftereffects of typhoons, the habagat, or even
LPA or low-pressure areas,” Abellera said.
Marilou Garcia, a rice farmer from Nueva Era, Ilocos Norte,
recollected how her one-hectare rice farm was flooded by Typhoon
Maring which swamped their area for three days. After the typhoon,
an officer inspected the damage to her farm, validated their claims,
and disbursed P10,000 from BINHI.
“After submitting their requirements, I got a text message from CPMI
to get our claims from a remittance center. It didn’t take a week
after the validation before we got our claims. I am really grateful
for CPMI for covering our losses, considering the damage to our
crops and the expensive fertilizer we have bought,” Nanay Marilou
shared.
On the other hand, CARD MBA also provides its calamity-struck
members with cash assistance through the CARD MRI Disaster Relief
Assistance Program or CDRAP. Among the calamities covered by the
insurance are earthquake, fire, typhoon, and flood.
As of October 26, 2021, the Association has reported 31,307 members
who were affected by Typhoon Maring. A total of P3,755,520 was
disbursed to 31,296 members of CARD MBA.
“Since 2006, CARD MBA has already assisted families affected by
calamities through CDRAP. Alongside CPMI’s BINHI, CDRAP aims to give
immediate response to our members and assure them that they can rely
on us when disasters strike,” CARD MBA Jocelyn D. Dequito said.
Disbursement of claims from BINHI and CDRAP is currently ongoing for
those affected by Typhoon Maring in North Luzon, Typhoon Kiko in
Ilocos Norte, and Typhoon Lannie in Oriental Mindoro and Eastern
Samar.