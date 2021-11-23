DAR turns over Samar land for former rebels



Department of Agrarian Reform’s (DAR’s) Bureau of Land Tenure Improvement Director Romeo Reyes (second from left) hands over to Samar Governor Reynolds Michael Tan (third from left) the Deed of Transfer and the land title for the three-hectare lot in Barangay Catigawan in Pinabacdao town intended for the housing project for former rebels as the said agency’s contribution to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) activities. Witnessing the event are (from left) DAR Regional Director Robert Anthony Yu, Pinabacdao Mayor Teodoro Mabag, 801st Bde BGen Camilo Ligayo, Department of Interior and Local Government Provincial Director Judy Batulan, and Police Provincial Director PCol Peter Uy Limbauan. (JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA)

Press Release

November 23, 2021

CATBALOGAN CITY, Samar – In support of the government’s Whole-of-Nation approach to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC), pursuant to Executive Order No. 70, s. 2018, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) turned over to the provincial government of Samar the three-hectare lot intended for socialized housing for the Peace and Prosperity Village in Pinabacdao, Samar, last November 16, 2021.

The Bureau of Land Tenure Improvement (BLTI) Director Romeo L. Reyes from DAR Central Office, assisted by DAR Eastern Visayas Regional Director Atty. Robert Anthony P. Yu, handed over the Deed of Transfer and the land title to Governor Reynolds Michael T. Tan.

This significant event was witnessed by Pinabacdao Mayor Teodorico S. Mabag and the members of the Provincial Task Force-ELCAC, during their regular meeting at the Samar State University, Catbalogan city.

The said lot is in Barangay Catigawan, an upland village in the municipality of Pinabacdao, which is about three kilometers away from the national highway.

Regional Director Yu emphasized in his message that this turnover event is a meaningful way for DAR to fulfill its constitutional mandate of promoting social justice, which happened to be in line with the objectives of the ELCAC. He further highlighted how DAR was able to effectively attribute part of its existing budget in order to support and bolster the said Program by the government. He added that “DAR’s effort does not end here. DAR will continue to distribute farm lots to qualified agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) which will include not only farmers but also farmer rebel returnees and agricultural graduates in the area.

RD Yu ended his speech by mentioning key DAR officials that made this project possible. These are, former Secretary John R. Castriciones; Acting Secretary Bernie F. Cruz; Under Secretaries Atty. Elmer N. Distor, Atty. Luis Meinrado C. Pañgulayan, and Atty. David D. Erro, and Assistance Secretary Engr. Joey G. Sumatra.

Governor Tan express his gratitude by saying, “I am very happy na yung pinag-uusapan natin years ago, even before the pandemic, finally narito na.” He assured the members of the PTF-ELCAC that “The provincial government, the office of Congresswoman Sharee Ann Tan, and of course the ever-supportive mayor will be working together for the realization of all the plans that we have laid out for our programs especially those relevant to ELCAC.”