11 young
entrepreneurs of Region 8 gain total sales of P118 thousand from YEP
Market Expo
|
Two
young entrepreneurs shared their story of success to inspire the
young participants of the YEP Market Expo. Second from left is
Ms. Nesly Ong-Uy, KMMM Graduate and proprietor of printing
services packaging provider and franchisee while third from left
is Ms. Patricia Camilla Uy, owner of a virtual bazaar and Korean
chicken restaurant.
By DTI-Regional Operations Group
November 23, 2021
MAKATI CITY –
Eleven young entrepreneurs, aging 30 years old and below,
participated in the Youth Entrepreneurship Program (YEP) Market Expo
last November 18-21, 2021 at the Level 1 Expansion Activity Area of
Robinsons Place Tacloban.
Walk in buyers, owners of
restaurants and established service providers were invited to check
out products and services of local youth entrepreneurs so that they
may also be able to create business linkages and partnerships.
These young entrepreneurs
gained a total of P118,158.00 in just four days.
Alongside the expo, DTI
also conducted session about DTI Services, IPO Services and SB
Corporation Loan Programs that cans support the development of these
young entrepreneurs.
The success of this Market
Expo is hoped to encourage potential and existing young
entrepreneurs to pursue business and become more productive
contributor to the economic development of the countryside.