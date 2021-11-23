11 young entrepreneurs of Region 8 gain total sales of P118 thousand from YEP Market Expo



Two young entrepreneurs shared their story of success to inspire the young participants of the YEP Market Expo. Second from left is Ms. Nesly Ong-Uy, KMMM Graduate and proprietor of printing services packaging provider and franchisee while third from left is Ms. Patricia Camilla Uy, owner of a virtual bazaar and Korean chicken restaurant.

By DTI-Regional Operations Group

November 23, 2021

MAKATI CITY – Eleven young entrepreneurs, aging 30 years old and below, participated in the Youth Entrepreneurship Program (YEP) Market Expo last November 18-21, 2021 at the Level 1 Expansion Activity Area of Robinsons Place Tacloban.

Walk in buyers, owners of restaurants and established service providers were invited to check out products and services of local youth entrepreneurs so that they may also be able to create business linkages and partnerships.

These young entrepreneurs gained a total of P118,158.00 in just four days.

Alongside the expo, DTI also conducted session about DTI Services, IPO Services and SB Corporation Loan Programs that cans support the development of these young entrepreneurs.