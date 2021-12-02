PH participation
in RCEP is a must
By
DTI-IDTPG-Bureau of
International Trade Relations
December 2, 2021
MANILA – The
Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement dubbed
as the largest free trade deal in the world is set to take effect on
January 1, 2022.
At present, six (6) ASEAN
Member States namely, Brunei, Cambodia, Singapore, Lao PDR,
Thailand, and Vietnam, and four (4) ASEAN Free Trade Partners
namely, Australia, China, Japan, and New Zealand have already
deposited their respective Instruments of Ratification.
As the entry into force of
the agreement gets closer, the Department of Trade and Industry is
asking the Senate for the immediate concurrence of the RCEP
agreement.
According to Assistant
Secretary Allan B. Gepty, the gains and opportunities that the
agreement will create cannot be overemphasized. “The size of the
market alone and the extent of economic activities happening in the
region demands that the country must be part of this free trade
area. This is not to mention that this is an ASEAN led FTA”, Gepty
added.
More than being the
largest free trade area, RCEP represents 50% of the global
manufacturing output; 50% of global automotive output; 70% of
electronics; 26% of Global Value Chain (GVC) Trade Volume; 60% GVC
for Electrical/Machinery, Petroleum/Chemicals, Textile/Apparel,
Metal & Transport Equipment, 35% Contribution to Global Exports of
Electronics and Machineries; and the main GVC hubs of big economies
such as South Korea, Japan and China.
According to Dr. Francis
A. Quimba, Research Fellow at the Philippine Institute for
Development Studies (PIDS), amongst RCEP Parties, Philippines and
Vietnam would both reap approximately 2% increase in real GDP growth
which may be attributed to lower transaction costs brought by
possible wider sourcing of raw materials and inputs for sectors in
manufacturing provided in the FTA.
For the Philippines, RCEP
is expected to generate 10.47% increase in the country’s exports and
2.02% increase in real GDP. His analysis was measured against the
backdrop of rising trade costs brought about by the COVID-19
pandemic and by establishing the impact on trade should the country
fail to timely accede or opt out of the mega free trade agreement
deal.
On the other hand, by
looking into the impact of economies failing to ratify the
agreement, the PIDS expert observed that non-participation would
result in the highest decline for the Philippines and Viet Nam in
terms of exports and GDP. He also noted that the country would not
only miss out the forecasted growth but there would also be 0.26%
decline in real GDP.
“Economies that fail to
ratify the agreement (when the rest of the countries do) will be
adversely affected. The Philippines and Vietnam are among the
countries that have positive export growths once the RCEP is in
effect, and much of the growth is coming from new-product margin
where innovations stem,” said the PIDS Research Fellow.
Opportunities for the
Philippines under Trade in Services
Acknowledging that his
preliminary findings looked into the impact of the country’s
participation from the perspective of real GDP and goods trade, Dr.
Quimba also cited a similar study on RCEP conducted this year by Dr.
John Paolo Rivera and Dr. Tereso Tullao, Jr. of the Asian Institute
of Management and De La Salle University School of Economics, which
suggested that the country should use its strengths in business
services and professional services to harness market access
opportunities in ASEAN FTA Partners such as China.
As mentioned by Dr. Quimba:
“Similar findings of PIDS from the perspective of services trade
suggests that the RCEP is a marginal regional trading arrangement
that encapsulates previous regional trading agreements in ASEAN.
Nonetheless, additional commitments made by signatory economies,
such as in terms of commercial presence (i.e. Mode 3) and movement
of business persons and skilled professionals (i.e. Mode 4) for
sectors such as business and professional services would strengthen
the trading environment and provide specific opportunities which may
be valuable for Filipino businesses and service suppliers alike.”
RCEP sends positive signal
to businesses and investors
RCEP is coming into effect
at a time where global trade faces many challenges including the
current pandemic. With its conclusion and eventual implementation,
RCEP Parties commit their unwavering commitment to an open, free,
fair, inclusive, and rules-based trading system.
According to Assistant
Secretary Gepty, being part of RCEP means that the country is
offering a stable and predictable business environment. This means
that regardless of any change in leadership in a country trade and
investment policies remain certain.
“RCEP aims to create an
enabling business environment in the region that is conducive to
investment. RCEP will also push for a legal framework that is
favorable for e-commerce, especially during a time wherein
cross-border activities have increasingly shifted online”, Gepty
said.
In the recent ADB Study,
Economic Implications of the Regional Comprehensive Economic
Partnership for Asia and the Pacific, conducted by Cyn-Young Park,
Peter A. Petri, and Michael G. Plummer it was also stated that the
RCEP Agreement presents strong potential to mold regional trade and
investment patterns and influence the direction of global economic
cooperation at a challenging time and that at the sectoral level,
exports and imports of nondurable and durable manufactures will
experience the most growth. RCEP will strengthen the region’s
manufacturing supply chains, increasing wages and employment.