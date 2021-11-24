CIIE generates
$597.34M in export sales for the Philippine food sector
By
DTI-TPG-Center for
International Trade Expositions and Missions
November 24, 2021
PASAY CITY – The
Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM)
celebrates another milestone for the food export industry as the
Philippines’ hybrid event participation in the Chinese International
Import Expo (CIIE) held last November 5-10, 2021 at the National
Exhibition Center in Shanghai, China delivered over USD597.34
Million worth of onsite export sales.
China stands as the
leading export trade partner of the Philippines representing
approximately 27% of the country’s total exports. Last year, the
trade show participation grossed USD462 Million worth of onsite
export sales, of which USD455.689 Million worth of export deals came
from signings and commitments and USD6.17 Million worth of onsite
booked sales and business matching activities.
Outperforming last year,
this year resulted in 29.3% growth for onsite export sales. A
significant amount of export deals came from Memorandum of
Understanding sales, amounting to USD575.03 million from signings
and commitments. A total of USD22.31 million came from sales booked
and inquiries on the trade floor and business matching activities
organized by the Department of Trade (DTI) Export Marketing Bureau (EMB)
and Food2China.
“This year’s results show
the continuously growing trade relationship between the Philippines
and China. We are grateful to have the opportunity to showcase
outstanding Filipino food products in the international market and
are looking forward to expanding this relationship in other
industries,” according to DTI Undersecretary for Trade Promotions
Group (TPG) Abdulgani Macatoman.
The Philippine delegation
was represented under the FOODPhilippines signature brand of CITEM.
Highlighting the Philippines as a source for healthy and organic
products, the country’s pavilion housed 40 local companies that
exhibited a range of tropical fruits, processed fruits and
vegetables, healthy snacks, seafood and marine products, and other
premium food products.
“The Philippines is a
great sourcing destination for food products because of its diverse
agricultural landscapes and rich gastronomy. Especially with this
pandemic, the demand for healthy products is high and the country is
poised to be a leader in this category,” said CITEM Executive
Director Pauline Suaco-Juan.
“Our promotion of
Philippine food to China and other countries does not end with our
participation in CIIE. We are continuously promoting our export
products 24/7, anytime anywhere through IFEXConnect.cn, our B2B
platform for food exporters, and FOODPhilippines.cn, our community
platform for Filipino food. These websites allow us to widen our
reach and strengthen our engagement across the globe. Buyers and
food enthusiasts who want to know more about Philippine food are
welcome to check out our platforms,” added Suaco-Juan.
The Philippine
participation in the CIIE is organized in partnership with the
Foreign Trade Service Corps (FTSC) through the Philippine Trade and
Investment Centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong,
EMB and Liwayway Corporation. The delegation partners include the
Department of Agriculture (DA) through the Office of the
Agricultural Counsellor in Beijing (DA-OAC-Beijing), the Department
of Tourism in Shanghai, Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT),
and the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and
Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII).
The new norm for the
exhibition industry is the adoption of hybrid event formats where
there is a physical exhibition or trade fair that is held but
provisions for digital exploration are also integrated in order to
cater to a broader audience given travel and logistical restrictions
during this pandemic. From placing QR codes on shelves and making
digital lookbooks and assets available for buyer consumption to
organizing virtual meetings across borders, the Philippine pavilion
offered user-friendly and dynamic spaces to ease the expo trade
experience.
Specific for this event
and the Chinese market, CITEM has also launched FOODPhilippines
China Portal (https://foodphilippines.cn/ciie2021/), which is an
information platform where potential buyers from China can explore
the different exhibitors of CIIE and request B2B meetings. As an
added value to exhibitors, CITEM has also enhanced its presence on
China’s social media platforms – Weibo and WeChat, where the agency
promotes Filipino products and services to a broader Chinese
demographic. For year round access to more exhibitors, CITEM
launched IFEXConnect (www.ifexconnect.com) last September 23 which
makes thousands of Filipino export goods more discoverable and
accessible to a global audience.
The country’s food sector
was represented by 40 Filipino companies namely: AG Grays Farm,
Agrinurture Inc., Avante Agri-Products Philippines Inc., B&C Healthy
Snack Foods Inc, Castillo Import Export Ventures Inc, Century
International (China) Co., CJ Uniworld Corp., Century Pacific
Agricultural Ventures Inc., DOLE Asia Holdings Pte Ltd, DOLE
Packaged Foods (Shanghai) Co. Ltd, Eau de Coco, Eng Seng Food
Products, Excellent Quality Goods Supply Co., Fisher Farms, Gerb
Golden Hands Trading, Good Sense Food & Juices Corporation, Hancole
Corporation, Hijo Resources Corporation, Innovative Packaging,
Island Fun Inc, Jegen S.W.E. Enterprises, JNRM Corporation, Jugard
Foods Co. Ltd., M. Lhuillier Food Products, Magic Melt Foods Corp,
Marigold Manufacturing Corporation, Monde Nissin, Nutri Asia,
Oleofats Incorporated, Orich International Traders Inc, Raspina
Tropical Fruits Inc, Republic Biscuit Corporation, S&W Fine Foods,
See’s International Food Manufacturing Corp., Sunnjef Plantation
Inc, Tanduay Distillers Inc, Team Asia Corporation, Uni Steady,
Vegetari Vegetarian Products, and Weambard International Technology
Inc.