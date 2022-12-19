IBP conducts
finance summit for chapter legal aid clerks
Press Release
December 19, 2022
PASIG CITY – The
Integrated Bar of the Philippines held its first-ever Finance Summit
on December 12, 2022, a three-day workshop on IBP Chapter Compliance
and Liquidation, designed to strengthen the chapters' capacity and
enhance reporting and liquidating processes by empowering chapter
legal aid clerks. To that end, the legal aid clerks of the IBP
chapters from all over the nation traveled to the IBP National
Office in Pasig, Metro Manila, where the National Office's Finance
Department provided a series of lectures and activities aimed at
enhancing and strengthening the legal aid programs and
administration of the chapters.
The Summit covered matters
such as peak season requirements, how to utilize the IBP's new
online payment options, and how to help members download and use the
myIBP app. The clerks were again reappraised on how to create
financial and liquidation reports and guarantee compliance with BIR
and SC requirements.
The National Center for
Legal Aid used the occasion to host the legal aid clerks' first-ever
physical Christmas party on the first day of the Finance Summit,
taking into account the fact that this was the first time they had
all been together at the National Office.
As a way of giving back
for the efforts that the legal aid clerks, as frontliners, have
exerted, National President Burt Estrada also informed the clerks
that the 25th Board of Governors has approved a performance-based
bonus, a Christmas cash allowance, and the provision of vacation and
sick leaves, in lieu of service incentive leaves for qualified
clerks, starting January 2023. Our clerks were likewise provided
health benefits through an HMO program negotiated by the IBP with
CareHealth Plus, with the coverage beginning immediately on 13
December 2022.
Lastly, in coordination
with Huawei and Radenta Technologies, Inc., the National Office,
through Director for Chapter Affairs, Atty. Manuel Joseph B. Ibañez
III was able to distribute laptops on the final day of the summit to
all the clerks for use in the legal aid programs of the chapters all
over the country.