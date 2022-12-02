Yu returns as DAR
Eastern Visayas head
|
Department
of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas Regional Director
Reynaldo Anfone (left) formally turns over his post to
returning Regional Director Robert Anthony Yu (right).
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
December 2, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
Lawyer Robert Anthony Yu assumed office on Friday as returning
Regional Director of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in
Eastern Visayas after Engineer Reynaldo Anfone formally relinquished
his post.
Yu’s reassignment to
Region-8 was based on Special Order No. 682, series of 2022, issued
by Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III on November 15
this year.
Prior to his new
assignment, Yu had already served this region from August 2021 to
July this year, when he was recalled to DAR Central Office to serve
as the Director of the Bureau of Agrarian Legal Assistance (BALA).
Meanwhile, under the same
document, Anfone, who assumed office here on October 18 this year
only, is transferred to central office as Deputy Project Director
for Operations of the Support to Parcelization of Lands for
Individual Titling (SPLIT) project.