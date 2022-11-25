San Jorge Municipal Police Station Building ready for occupancy

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

November 25, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – San Jorge Municipal Police Station building is now ready for occupancy by the Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel, says Samar First District Engineering Office.

Phase I of the building was also initiated by the office allowing the construction of the structure. Moreover, phase II of said building is now completed with a contract amount of P4.8 million under the Tatag ng Imprastrakura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad (TIKAS) Program.

The project aims to complete the necessary features of the building, thus, its scope of work includes window security grilles, front desk and directory board, tileworks and painting of the whole structure. In addition, perimeter fence and steel gate was constructed as well as solar led lights are installed.