San Jorge
Municipal Police Station Building ready for occupancy
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
November 25, 2022
CALBAYOG CITY – San
Jorge Municipal Police Station building is now ready for occupancy
by the Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel, says Samar First
District Engineering Office.
Phase I of the building
was also initiated by the office allowing the construction of the
structure. Moreover, phase II of said building is now completed with
a contract amount of P4.8 million under the Tatag ng Imprastrakura
para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad (TIKAS) Program.
The project aims to
complete the necessary features of the building, thus, its scope of
work includes window security grilles, front desk and directory
board, tileworks and painting of the whole structure. In addition,
perimeter fence and steel gate was constructed as well as solar led
lights are installed.
The construction of the
PNP building will reinforce their operations in San Jorge, and will
boost the morale of the armed forces. This will also provide a more
spacious area to better serve the public.