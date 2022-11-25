News page
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

PH national surfing coaches train young surfers in Borongan

Farmer organization from a remote Samar village receives farm equipment from DAR

DPWH-Biliran DEO holds year-end contractors’ meeting

South Korea-based church holds graduation ceremony for over 100,000 Bible students

DAR-8 chief orders resurvey of CARP awarded lots in Balangiga to correct errors

Construction of cross-country roads in progress

Approaching heaven by doing good on earth

Tall tales on human rights situation expected from PH gov’t on 4th UPR

 
 

 

 

San Jorge Municipal Police Station Building ready for occupancy

San Jorge Municipal Police Station Building

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
November 25, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – San Jorge Municipal Police Station building is now ready for occupancy by the Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel, says Samar First District Engineering Office.

Phase I of the building was also initiated by the office allowing the construction of the structure. Moreover, phase II of said building is now completed with a contract amount of P4.8 million under the Tatag ng Imprastrakura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad (TIKAS) Program.

The project aims to complete the necessary features of the building, thus, its scope of work includes window security grilles, front desk and directory board, tileworks and painting of the whole structure. In addition, perimeter fence and steel gate was constructed as well as solar led lights are installed.

The construction of the PNP building will reinforce their operations in San Jorge, and will boost the morale of the armed forces. This will also provide a more spacious area to better serve the public.

 

 