DAR-8 chief
orders resurvey of CARP awarded lots in Balangiga to correct errors
|
Protesting
farmers from Balangiga, Eastern Samar thanked officials from the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) for the fruitful
blended-mode dialogue which resulted to the resolution of their
issues.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
November 20, 2022
BORONGAN CITY, Eastern
Samar – To correct the errors as the Department of Agrarian
Reform (DAR) in this province implemented the Comprehensive Agrarian
Reform Program (CARP), Regional Director Reynaldo Anfone ordered to
re-survey the awarded lots in Balangiga town.
Anfone, who was at the
moment in Manila attending a planning conference, joined virtually
the dialogue with protesting farmers at the DAR Provincial Office in
this city on Thursday and ordered Provincial Agrarian Reform Program
Officer II (PARPO II), Lawyer Bryan Lassiter, to conduct the
re-survey of the subdivided lots under Lot No. 2230 in Barangay
Cag-olango in Balangiga to determine the correct area and assignment
of lots based on the actual tillage of the farmer beneficiaries.
The erroneous survey was
found out when the farmers complained that Simeona Bennet, a
recipient of an individual Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA)
for Lot 2230-A, based on the approved survey plan (ASP), is not an
actual tiller; while Elena Balagasay, who is actually cultivating
the said lot, received her individual CLOA for Lot 2230-J.
Lassiter confirmed the
allegations of the farmers which conformed with the findings of the
DAR-Eastern Samar investigation team composed of the Chief of the
Legal Division, Atty. Jane Arra Promeda; Municipal Agrarian Reform
Program Officers (MARPOs) Ma. Flor Daganta and Glicerio Camenforte
Jr.; Geodetic Engineer Renan Cadiente and Cartographer Saldy Corado.
Aside from the issue
involving Bennet and Balagasay, other farmers within the 25-hectare
lot also complained of erroneous survey, prompting Anfone to order
the conduct of re-survey.
Further, Anfone likewise
ordered the simultaneous identification of qualified actual tillers
who will be awarded with individual CLOAs.
Furthermore, Anfone
ordered the filing of petition for the cancellation of the two CLOAs
issued to Bennet and Balagasay and issue CLOAs to the rightful
occupants in this 25-hectare government-owned land (GOL).
Anthony John Jumauay
thanked Anfone and the entire DAR workforce in behalf of the
protesting farmers for a fruitful blended-mode dialogue facilitated
by the Clientele Relations Service headed by Director Jayzon Collado.