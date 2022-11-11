New DAR-8 chief
pays courtesy visit to Samar governor, congressman
Newly
installed Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas
regional director Reynaldo Anfone (left), pays a courtesy visit
to Samar governor Sharee Ann Tan and second district
representative Reynolds Michael Tan.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
November 11, 2022
CATBALOGAN CITY –
Securing a clearance from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)
and conversion of agricultural lots to give way to the construction
of an airport in this city were among the issues discussed when DAR
Eastern Visayas Regional Director Engr. Reynaldo Anfone paid a
courtesy visit to Governor Sharee Ann Tan and her brother, Second
District Representative Reynolds Michael Tan on Friday, November 4
this year.
During his meeting with
the two Samar officials, Governor Tan consulted Anfone on how to go
through these requirements so the provincial government and the
Department of Transportation (DOTr) can proceed with the project.
Considering that the
construction of the airport is a priority project of the Marcos
administration, Anfone ordered Provincial Agrarian Reform Program
Officer II (PARPO II) Alfonso Catorce, who was also present, to
extend the necessary assistance to the local government unit (LGU).
Anfone, installed as the
new regional chief of DAR on October 18 this year, included courtesy
visits to local government officials to establish harmonious working
relationship with the different LGUs as he went around the region
the past two weeks.
Other issues discussed
during the two-hour meeting were about activities related to End
Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC) particularly at the
Calbiga-Pinabacdao Settlement, and funding for the construction of
the DAR Provincial Office.
Governor Tan assured
Anfone and Catorce the inclusion in the 2023 budget of the
provincial government the funding requirement for the construction
of the said DAR building.
Catorce disclosed that the
lot where the DAR provincial office will rise was also donated by
the provincial government.
According to him, at the
moment they are only renting office space along corner San Francisco
Street and Rizal Avenue here in this city.