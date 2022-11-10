Declining trend
in the number of registered births seen in EV
By
PSA-8
November 10, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
According to the latest Vital Statistics Report (January – December
2021) which was released on 13 August 2022, the number of registered
live births by place of occurrence in Eastern Visayas is 56,105.
This figure represents the total number of live births from the
provinces of Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar,
Southern Leyte, and the highly urbanized City of Tacloban.
Figure 1 shows that there
is a declining trend in the number of registered live births in
Eastern Visayas from 2015 to 2021. The number of registered live
births in 2021 is lower by 2,542 (4.3%) from the registered live
births of 58,647 in 2020. Since 2015, the peak of the 10-year
period, the number of live births is declining by an average rate of
4.9 percent annually, except in 2019 when a brief period of an
upward spike occurred. The number of registered live births in 2021
is 29.0 percent lower than the 2015 record with 76,322 registered
live births. (see Table 1)
Among the six provinces
and one highly urbanized city, the province of Leyte had the
greatest number of registered live births by place of occurrence
from January to December 2021, with 22,929 or 40.9% of the total
registered live births in Region VIII. Leyte was followed by the
province of Samar, with 9,795 (17.5%) registered live births.
Northern Samar comes next, with 7,211 registered live births
(12.9%). Biliran has the least number of registered live births with
only 2,344 (4.2%), nearly 10 times fewer than Leyte’s figure. The
City of Tacloban, a highly urbanized city has registered live births
totaling 3,379 (6.0%). (Figure 2 and Table 2)
September recorded highest number
of registered births
Figure 3 shows that the
month of September had the highest number of live births in Eastern
Visayas, totaling to 5,527 live births in 2021. September was
followed by October, with 5,484 registered live births. The month of
February observed the least number of 3,520 registered live births.
(see Table 3)
More males born than females
Eastern Visayas reported
2,165 (4.0%) more male registered live births than female live
births, after recording 29,135 male births and 26,970 female births
in 2021. This resulted to a sex ratio of 108 males per 100 female
births. (see Figure 4 and Table 2)