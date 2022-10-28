DTI warns against
establishments implementing a “No Return, No Exchange” policy;
explains to consumers the rule on return and exchange
By
DTI-Consumer Protection
and Advocacy Bureau
October 28, 2022
MAKATI CITY – The
DTI reiterates that the “No Return, No Exchange” policy is
prohibited because this is considered a deceptive sales act. Under
Republic Act No. 7394 (RA 7394) or the “Consumer Act of the
Philippines,” as well as its Implementing Rules and Regulations, the
words “No Return, No Exchange” or words to such effect shall not be
written into the contract of sale, receipt in a sales transaction,
in any document evidencing such sale or anywhere in a store or
business establishment.
The Consumer Act of the
Philippines specifies, “Sellers are obliged to honor their
warranties and grant corresponding remedies to consumers”. As such,
consumers should be allowed to return or exchange the goods, or
avail themselves of other remedies, in case of hidden faults or
defects, or any charge the buyer was not aware of the time of
purchase. In enforcing these remedies, however, consumers should
bear in mind to at least prove the sale transaction and show an
evidence such as the official receipt. In cases where the official
receipt is not available, the buyer may resort to any other
alternative proof.
In the case of medicines,
the seller is obliged to replace medicines that are adulterated,
misbranded, counterfeit or expired upon purchase. However, if the
product bought has no imperfection or defect, or if the medicine
purchased is not adulterated, misbranded, counterfeit or expired,
the seller may either refuse to replace or refund or, in the
exercise of goodwill towards their customers, may grant the
replacement or request for refund.
DTI Consumer Protection
Group (CPG) Assistant Secretary, Atty. Ann Claire C. Cabochan
emphasizes, “Consumers are entitled to the repair, replacement and
refund of products with defects. However, they are not entitled to
these because of a change of mind or a mistake on their part.”
“This is why the
Department constantly advises the consumers to examine the product
prior to purchase and ask about the seller's return and exchange
policies”, Assistant Secretary Cabochan explains.
For consumer-related
concerns and queries, send an email to ConsumerCare@dti.gov.ph or
call the One-DTI (1-384) Hotline.
Check for the latest cell-phones