NMP graces the opening of EVMC medical facility for OFW and seafarers

Press Release

October 25, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) graced the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting of the Eastern Visayas Medical Center (EVMC) Medical Facility for Overseas Filipino Workers and Seafarers last 19 October 2022 at the 3rd Floor OPD Building EVMC, Bagacay, Tacloban City.

The said project is a great help especially for the OFWs and NMP stakeholders particularly the Filipino seafarers in Region 8 as they no longer need to travel to Cebu, Manila or to other regions just to undergo the Pre-Employment Medical Examination (PEME) which is one of the requirements to work abroad for both land-based and sea-based OFWs.

The services offered by the said medical facility are the mandatory Pre-Employment Medical Examinations such as: Physical Examination, Laboratory, Chest X-ray, ECG, Drug test, Visual Acuity and Ishihara, Dental Examination, Audiometry and Psychological Examination.

In her speech, NMP OIC-ED Mayla N. Macadawan, commended the EVMC for the noble undertaking. She expressed that NMP, as the only government maritime training and research institution dedicated for the Filipino seafarers is grateful for the said initiative. She also emphasized the advantages of the said facility that aside from its strategic location, it is owned by the government, thus, it offers services with affordable rates and performed by competent medical professionals.

“Thank you for stepping forward in behalf of the OFWs and seafarers of Region 8. This is a substantial support specifically to our Filipino-seafarers who are considered as “modern heroes” being at the forefront of delivering goods and services in all parts of the world even in the midst of global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic,” OIC ED Macadawan expressed.