NMP graces the
opening of EVMC medical facility for OFW and seafarers
Press Release
October 25, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) graced the Grand Opening and
Ribbon Cutting of the Eastern Visayas Medical Center (EVMC) Medical
Facility for Overseas Filipino Workers and Seafarers last 19 October
2022 at the 3rd Floor OPD Building EVMC, Bagacay, Tacloban City.
The said project is a
great help especially for the OFWs and NMP stakeholders particularly
the Filipino seafarers in Region 8 as they no longer need to travel
to Cebu, Manila or to other regions just to undergo the
Pre-Employment Medical Examination (PEME) which is one of the
requirements to work abroad for both land-based and sea-based OFWs.
The services offered by
the said medical facility are the mandatory Pre-Employment Medical
Examinations such as: Physical Examination, Laboratory, Chest X-ray,
ECG, Drug test, Visual Acuity and Ishihara, Dental Examination,
Audiometry and Psychological Examination.
In her speech, NMP OIC-ED
Mayla N. Macadawan, commended the EVMC for the noble undertaking.
She expressed that NMP, as the only government maritime training and
research institution dedicated for the Filipino seafarers is
grateful for the said initiative. She also emphasized the advantages
of the said facility that aside from its strategic location, it is
owned by the government, thus, it offers services with affordable
rates and performed by competent medical professionals.
“Thank you for stepping
forward in behalf of the OFWs and seafarers of Region 8. This is a
substantial support specifically to our Filipino-seafarers who are
considered as “modern heroes” being at the forefront of delivering
goods and services in all parts of the world even in the midst of
global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic,” OIC ED Macadawan
expressed.
The activity was also
attended by the EVMC Medical Chief Dr. Salvador Evardone, Dr.
Lilibeth Andrade of DOH-8, Atty. Mark Stephen Reyes of the Multi
Sectoral Governance Council and some representatives from DOLE,
MARINA and POEA.