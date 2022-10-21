New Army Commander in Eastern Visayas takes post

By DPAO, 8ID PA

October 21, 2022

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army welcomed Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo as he officially assumes as the new Commander of Eastern Visayas today, October 21, 2022.

In a Change of Command Ceremony presided by the Commanding General of the Philippine Army, Lieutenant General Romeo S. Brawner, Jr, outgoing 8ID Acting Commander Brigadier General Zosimo A. Oliveros relinquished the leadership to the former 34th Vice Commander of the Philippine Army.

Major General Ligayo belongs to Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “MAKATAO” Class of 1989. Prior to his assumption, he held key positions such as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (OJ9) and Brigade Commander of the 801st Infantry Brigade, 8th Infantry Division.

In 2019, during his stint as 801st Brigade Commander, Major General Ligayo was instrumental in dismantling four Guerrilla Fronts. Under his leadership, the Brigade achieved a significant victory against the local Communist Terrorist Group in a single joint operation with 20 body counts and recovery of 33 enemy firearms. As the 801st Brigade relentlessly pursued the enemy through focused military operations, he also put equal effort into the unit’s civil-military operations by organizing the Youth Love Sports (YLS) as part of the Situational Awareness and Knowledge Management Cluster (SAKM) and Sectoral Unification, Capacity Building and Empowerment (SUCBEM) Cluster, for the youth sector, in line with the National Task Force for Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict.

In his assumption speech, Major General Ligayo asserted his intent to sustain the command's high gains in internal security operations. “We will continue to fight against these so called peace spoilers. As we move forward, we will continue to recognize that the insurgency campaign is a shared responsibility of everyone in government.”

“I call upon all our peace and development stakeholders, the different government local units headed by their local chief executives, the regional chief executives for your commitment and support to our ultimate goal in attaining the total defeat of the communist terrorists. Surely, we will be able to attain this strategic defeat of the CPP-NPA-NDF and further prevent their resilience in the region. Together we can succeed,” added Ligayo.

In addition, Major General Ligayo is also an active sportsman with a Philippine Football Federation Coaching Certificate. He manages and coaches the Daza Football Club of the 801st Infantry Brigade wherein it emerged as the overall champion during the Football for Peace Tournament on the occasion of the 33rd Founding Anniversary of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division. Six active teams from different clubs in Samar and Eastern Samar competed against each other.