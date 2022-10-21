New Army
Commander in Eastern Visayas takes post
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
October 21, 2022
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine
Army welcomed Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo as he officially
assumes as the new Commander of Eastern Visayas today, October 21,
2022.
In a Change of Command
Ceremony presided by the Commanding General of the Philippine Army,
Lieutenant General Romeo S. Brawner, Jr, outgoing 8ID Acting
Commander Brigadier General Zosimo A. Oliveros relinquished the
leadership to the former 34th Vice Commander of the Philippine Army.
Major General Ligayo
belongs to Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “MAKATAO” Class of
1989. Prior to his assumption, he held key positions such as the
Deputy Chief of Staff for Reservist and Retiree Affairs of the Armed
Forces of the Philippines (OJ9) and Brigade Commander of the 801st
Infantry Brigade, 8th Infantry Division.
In 2019, during his stint
as 801st Brigade Commander, Major General Ligayo was instrumental in
dismantling four Guerrilla Fronts. Under his leadership, the Brigade
achieved a significant victory against the local Communist Terrorist
Group in a single joint operation with 20 body counts and recovery
of 33 enemy firearms. As the 801st Brigade relentlessly pursued the
enemy through focused military operations, he also put equal effort
into the unit’s civil-military operations by organizing the Youth
Love Sports (YLS) as part of the Situational Awareness and Knowledge
Management Cluster (SAKM) and Sectoral Unification, Capacity
Building and Empowerment (SUCBEM) Cluster, for the youth sector, in
line with the National Task Force for Ending Local Communist Armed
Conflict.
In his assumption speech,
Major General Ligayo asserted his intent to sustain the command's
high gains in internal security operations. “We will continue to
fight against these so called peace spoilers. As we move forward, we
will continue to recognize that the insurgency campaign is a shared
responsibility of everyone in government.”
“I call upon all our peace
and development stakeholders, the different government local units
headed by their local chief executives, the regional chief
executives for your commitment and support to our ultimate goal in
attaining the total defeat of the communist terrorists. Surely, we
will be able to attain this strategic defeat of the CPP-NPA-NDF and
further prevent their resilience in the region. Together we can
succeed,” added Ligayo.
In addition, Major General
Ligayo is also an active sportsman with a Philippine Football
Federation Coaching Certificate. He manages and coaches the Daza
Football Club of the 801st Infantry Brigade wherein it emerged as
the overall champion during the Football for Peace Tournament on the
occasion of the 33rd Founding Anniversary of the 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers)
Division. Six active teams from different clubs in Samar and Eastern
Samar competed against each other.
Daza Football Club girls
were the champion in the Girls Division, the Men’s Daza Football
Club won 1-0 against the talented Calbayog Football Club. The lone
goal was scored by Major General Ligayo performing his best thru a
diving header. He also lead the Army Soccer Team to Championships
and Athletics Relay for Generals against Navy, Air Force, PNP and
PCG.