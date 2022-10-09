The art of holy
insistence
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
October 9, 2022
YES, there is such thing
as the art of holy insistence. This was shown, for example, in that
story Christ told his disciples about someone who went to his
friend-store-owner in the middle of the night asking for bread
because a friend of his just arrived and was hungry. He was refused
at first by the store-owner, but due to his insistence, he was given
what he asked for. (cfr. Lk 11,5-13)
The lesson Christ wanted
to impart to his disciples in this particular gospel is encapsulated
in these words of his: “And I tell you, ask and you will receive;
seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you.
For everyone who asks, receives; and the one who seeks, finds; and
to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.”
And the reason why such
insistence is recommended is because God is always a father who can
never be indifferent to the needs of men. He may ask us for some
requirements or choose to test us for a time, but he in the end will
always give what is best for us. This point was articulated by
Christ in a most dramatic way when he said:
“What father among you
would hand his son a snake when he asks for a fish? Or hand him a
scorpion when he asks for an egg? If you then, who are wicked, know
how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will the
Father in heaven give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him?”
This truth of our faith is
also highlighted in that gospel episode about a Canaanite woman who
begged Christ to drive the demon that vexed her daughter. (cfr. Mt
15,21-18) Christ at first did not respond favorably. He even sounded
harsh on her. But due to the faith-driven insistence of the woman,
Christ finally gave in.
We should just be
insistent in our petitions to God. No matter how hard or even
impossible our requests would seem, we should not hesitate to go to
God to present such petition. God will always listen and answers us
in the way that is best for us, which may not be the one we like or
expect.
We should never think that
we are bothering God by asking for some favors. Our prayers will
never go unnoticed with God who is all generous with us. In fact, he
will give us much more than what we may be asking for.
So, let’s just be
insistent and persevering in our prayer. Besides, doing so will
eventually give us new lights, insights and impulses that will leave
us amazed at the goodness and kindness of God, his mercy and
all-embracing love. It will rekindle or at least fan into a flame
our dying fire of love for God and for others.
When we persevere in
meditating on the words of God found in the gospel, for example, we
would be astonished at how old familiar passages and ideas acquire
new meaning and open to us practically a whole new world of insights
that can inspire us to action and different initiatives.
And if God seems to ignore
us, we have to realize that he is simply testing us for a number of
reasons – to strengthen our faith, to purify our intentions, to grow
in the other virtues, etc.