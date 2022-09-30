Most innovative food products recognized
Gov’t trade
show revitalizes PH food exports, love for local flavors
|
From
left to right: H.E. Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Kazi, Ambassador Embassy of
Pakistan, Mr. Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis of PHILEXPORT, CITEM Deputy
Executive Director Ma. Lourdes D. Mediran; Pangasinan 4th
District Representative Christopher de Venecia; Undersecretary
Ireneo V. Vizmonte, Officer-in-Charge (OIC), Department of Trade
and Industry (DTI).
Press Release
September 30, 2022
PASAY CITY –
Government-run food trade show IFEX Philippines 2022 successfully
kicked off at the World Trade Center Metro Manila on Thursday,
September 22. IFEX Philippines welcomed nearly 6,000 local and
foreign buyers and visitors from all over the world during the
three-day event, initially generating approximately USD 100 million
in export sales and PHP 56 million in domestic sales. These figures
are still expected to increase. More than 300 Philippine exhibitors
showcased thousands of premium Philippine food products at the
event.
Sen. Cynthia Villar,
Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and
Agrarian Reform, and its Vice-Chairperson Sen. Maria Josefa Imelda "Imee"
Marcos, graced the event to support the Department of Trade and
Industry's (DTI) thrust to uplift the country's food micro, small
and medium food enterprises (MSMEs).
Among those who were also
present at the opening ceremony were top foreign and Philippine
government officials: Undersecretary Ireneo Vizmonte,
Officer-in-Charge (OIC), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI);
CITEM Deputy Executive Director Ma. Lourdes Mediran; H.E. Dr. Imtiaz
Ahmad Kazi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan;
Commercial Counsellor Serhan Ortaç of the Turkish Embassy; Assistant
Director Jhino Ilano of the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB); Executive
Director Maria Rita Matute of the Design Center of the Philippines;
Executive Director Nelly Nita Dillera of Philippine Trade Training
Center (PTTC); Mr. Sergio Ortiz-Luis, President and CEO of
PHILEXPORT; and Pangasinan 4th District Representative Christopher
de Venecia.
Deputy Executive Director
Ma. Lourdes D. Mediran of CITEM, the promotions arm of DTI and event
organizer, said that IFEX Philippines 2022 is designed to be “a site
of reunion and rediscovery” where Philippine food companies and
international buyers can reaffirm their partnerships and make new
connections. Visitors came primarily from the Philippines, the
United States, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Japan, and Australia.
In her recorded keynote
speech, Sen. Cynthia Villar highlighted the role of agriculture in
uplifting the economy and the efforts being made to assist the
sector. According to Villar, supporting the agriculture sector is
necessary to ensure flexibility during crises like the COVID-19
pandemic.
“We should continue
supporting our local produce to ensure our food security and
self-sufficiency,” said Villar.
Meanwhile, Usec. Ireneo
Vizmonte reiterated DTI’s commitment to the food sector. Vizmonte
also acknowledged the global factors that affect the country’s
economy, saying these conditions require sustainable and inclusive
government response.
Vizmonte said that
science, technology, and innovation are essential in building a
competitive economy and will be central to the work of DTI under the
leadership of Secretary Alfredo Pascual.
“The goal is to grow and
develop globally competitive and innovative industries that support
inclusive growth and improve environmental sustainability and the
quality of life for Filipinos,” said Vizmonte.
According to Vizmonte, one
of DTI’s priorities is the digital transformation of MSMEs and the
growth and development of startups. Through innovation and
digitalization, DTI aims to double its efforts to upgrade and scale
MSMEs in order to improve their productivity growth, employment
creation, and participation in global value chains.
“The MSME sector is
instrumental to the growth of the Philippine economy, accounting for
99% of all businesses in the country. Needless to say, it is of
utmost importance that we ensure that entrepreneurs have access to
all the resources, platforms, and technologies that they need to
grow their businesses," said Vizmonte.
In addition to supporting
the MSMEs, he also said that to promote industrialization, DTI will
reconfigure the export industry into three clusters: Industrial,
Manufacturing, and Transport; Technology, Media, and
Telecommunication; and Health and Life Sciences. Through this
strategy, DTI seeks to further build up the country as an exporter
of high-value products.
Assistant Secretary Glenn
Peñaranda, OIC of DTI’s Trade Promotions Group (TPG), echoed this in
his recorded welcome message by highlighting programs that help
MSMEs boost their competitiveness in the global market. These
programs include capacity-building like the Philippine Trade
Training Center's (PTTC) Global MSME Academy; export assistance
programs like RIPPLES; and market access platforms like CITEM’s
signature programs and participation in overseas trade fairs.
“The Philippines is one of
the most exciting destinations for quality food exports, but with
stiff competition from our neighbors, and other drivers such as
climate change and health crises, we must continuously adapt and
reassert our place in the market,” said Peñaranda.
Celebrating Filipino
creativity and innovation in the food sector
Aside from providing an
avenue for food MSMEs to showcase their goods, IFEX Philippines also
recognized the most innovative products for each product category.
CITEM named the winners of the Katha Awards for Food on the opening
night of IFEX Philippines.
Katha Awards recognizes
exporters that explore new galleries of flavors, original brand
ideas, unique food fusions, and creative packaging methods. Through
this, Katha Awards aims to strengthen the reputation of the
Philippines as a go-to destination for globally competitive Asian
food and ingredients.
Sen. Imee Marcos,
Vice-Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food,
and Chairperson of the Committee on Cooperatives, delivered a
special message in which she discussed the current problems in the
food and agriculture sectors, including import reliance, food
shortages, and hunger. She emphasized the importance of supporting
the MSME sector to address these issues. Marcos also lauded efforts
such as the Katha Awards, which incentivizes businesses to develop
new and innovative products for export.
“The truth of the matter
is that I truly believe that in the end, all these depressing views
in the agricultural and food sector can only be righted by a much
more vigorous and vibrant MSME and retail population,” Marcos said.
Here are the winners of
the Katha Awards during IFEX Philippines 2022.
New Product Category
for Beverages
Sol's Italian Food
Rafael Cococnut Cream
New Product Category
for Fine food and specialties
Miguelito's International Corporation
Instant Puto Bumbong
New Product Category
for Marine/Seafood
Fisher Farms Inc.
Gourmet Fillet Sampler Box
New Product Category
for Meat & Poultry Products
Gulf Pacific Integrated Exports/Elarz
Corned Lechon Lagablab
New Product Category for
Snack Foods & Crisp Savoury Products
Innovative Packaging Industry
OSH Choco Dipped Mango Crisps
New Product Category
for Baked Goods & Confectioneries
Theo and Philo
Dark Chocolate Covered Cashew and Honey
New Product Category
for Processed Fruits and Vegetables
Century Pacific Food Inc
Unmeat Luncheon Meat
New Product Category
for Natural, Healthy & Organic Products
Pasciolco Agri-Ventures
Coconut Amínos
Best Booth
Fisherfarms, Inc.
Special Citation for
Sustainability
HIJO Superfoods
Quirino Young Entrepreneur's Association
To learn more about IFEX
Philippines, visit IFEXConnect.com.