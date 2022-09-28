Lassiter assumes
as provincial adjudicator for DAR E. Samar
|
Lawyer
Bryan Lassiter now serves as Provincial Agrarian Reform
Adjudicator (PARAD) for Eastern Samar after PARAD Nellie
Canillas turned over last week her workloads to the former.
(Photo by Veah Pascasio)
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
September 28, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
Provincial Agrarian Reform Adjudicator (PARAD), lawyer Nellie
Canillas, formally turned over last week her workloads in Eastern
Samar to lawyer Bryan Lassiter.
Lassiter, who was
appointed early this year by then President Rodrigo Roa Duterte as
PARAD, will succeed Canillas as Department of Agrarian Reform’s
(DAR) adjudicator for Eastern Samar per Special Order No. 512,
Series of 2022, issued on September 1 this year by Agrarian Reform
Secretary Conrado Estrella III to attain maximum efficiency at the
DAR Adjudication Board (DARAB).
In the same document,
Lassiter will also serve as PARAD of Northern Samar.
The said turnover took
place at the office of the Regional Agrarian Reform Adjudicator,
lawyer Virgilio Rosacay, at the Department of Agrarian Reform
Regional office in Tacloban City.
With Rosacay, OIC-Regional
Director Ismael Aya-ay and lawyer Florence Hipe, PARAD of Northern
Samar and Southern Leyte, witnessed the event.
Presently designated
Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) in Eastern
Samar in an officer-in-charge capacity, Lassiter is awaiting
designation of his replacement as PARPO II by the Secretary.
Canillas on the other hand
will now focus as PARAD of Western Samar.
Meanwhile, Hipe disclosed
that turnover of his workloads in Northern Samar will be scheduled
in a later date.