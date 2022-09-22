Japan-affiliated
telco InfiniVAN’s Submarine Cable Network project with Globe and
Eastern Communications marks new milestone
Press Release
September 22, 2022
QUEZON CITY –
Following the landmark Subic Cable Loading Event in July, InfiniVAN,
Inc. in a joint-build project with two other Philippine telcos,
completed the Siargao landing of a segment of the Philippine
Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) in the Municipality of Dapa,
Siargao Island on September 22.
InfiniVAN, Inc., a
subsidiary of Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed IPS, Inc. (TSE: 4390) took
part in the ceremonial cable pulling event of fiber optic cables
that is part of the ongoing cable laying phase of PDSCN. Five (5) of
the 24 segments have already been completed to date.
The cable-pulling ceremony
was witnessed by Dapa Mayor Elizabeth T. Matugas, Vice Mayor Gerry
Abejo and municipal officials along with representatives from
InfiniVAN, Inc., Globe Telecom, and Eastern Communications. Once
completed, the $150-million joint project that spans around 2,500 km
will provide ultra-fast and reliable connectivity across the
country.
InfiniVAN, Inc. Chief
Technology Officer Alberto “Abet” Espedido said that aside from
connecting major islands in the country, the project is designed to
bring connectivity to tourist destination islands to further boost
tourism and other industries in those places.
“We see this as an
opportunity to fulfill our objective of providing connectivity to
far flung areas. We hope that the project does not only provide good
communications infrastructure to Siargao but also help pump-prime
the island’s economy,” he said.
Espedido shared that the
fiber optic cable technology used in the country’s biggest and
longest submarine cable installation is “future-proof.” This means
unrepeatered 96-core fiber cables used in the project can handle
large data throughputs that can be further expanded through advances
in terminal equipment over the next 20 to 25 years.
This InfiniVAN-initiated
submarine cable project is a cost-effective solution to building a
massive and extensive transmission network through a joint-build
arrangement with Globe, the Philippines’ leading digital solutions
platform and Eastern Communications, premier telecommunications and
ICT solutions provider.
“We consider it an
achievement, as a new entrant in the market, to be working with
well-established partners on this project that will really make a
difference in the next few years. It is gratifying to have so-called
industry competitors join hands to provide a very precious resource
to our countrymen and the country as a whole, in a most unselfish
manner,” Espedido added.
The Express and Western
routes connecting Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will be ready by
December this year and the remaining Eastern routes will be
completed by April 2023.