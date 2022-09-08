Inflation rate in
Eastern Visayas goes 7.2 percent in August 2022
Press Release
September 8, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Inflation Rate (IR) in Eastern Visayas decreased to 7.2 percent in
August 2022, after five (5) consecutive months of acceleration. The
regional IR was higher than the 6.3 percent national IR in August
2022. With this month’s IR, the region’s average IR from January to
August 2022 stood at 6.2 percent. In August 2021, the regional IR
was lower at 4.5 percent (Figure 1).
The slowdown in the
regional IR in August 2022 was primarily due to the lower annual
increment recorded in the index for food and non-alcoholic beverages
at 7.5 percent, from 8.0 percent in the previous month. This was
followed by transport index whose double-digit IR declined to 13.5
percent in August 2022, from 16.1 percent in July 2022.
On the other hand, IRs
were higher for the following commodity groups during the month:
a. Alcoholic beverages and
tobacco, 7.0 percent;
b. Clothing and footwear,
1.5 percent;
c. Housing, water,
electricity, gas, and other fuels, 9.9 percent;
d. Furnishings, household
equipment, and routine household maintenance, 1.7 percent;
e. Health, 16 percent;
f. Information and
communication, 0.8 percent;
g. Recreation, sport, and
culture, 1.0 percent;
h. Education services, 1.1
percent;
i. Restaurants and
accommodation services, 5.3 percent; and
j. Personal care, and
miscellaneous goods and services, 2.2 percent
Meanwhile, the financial
services commodity group continued to registered zero percent annual
growth.
IR for food index slid to
7.8 percent during the month, from 8.5 percent in July 2022. IR for
food in August 2021 was posted at 5.7 percent.
By food group, the
decrease in the IRs for fish and other seafood at 4.8 percent;
vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas, and pulses at 3.1
percent; and rice at 2.3 percent contributed largely to the
deceleration of the food index during the month. Moreover, IRs
slowed down in the indices for fruits and nuts at 7.5 percent; and
meat and other parts of slaughtered animals at 23.9 percent.
On the other hand, the
following food groups exhibited higher IRs during the month:
a. Corn, 5.5 percent;
b. Flour, bread and other
bakery products, pasta products, and other cereals, 9.6 percent;
c. Milk, other dairy
products, and eggs, 5.0 percent
d. Oils and fats, 10.4
percent;
e. Sugar, confectionery,
and desserts, 20.1 percent; and
f. Ready-made food and
other food products not elsewhere classified, 3.6 percent;
Inflation Rate by Region
Compared with their
respective previous month’s IRs, six (6) regions exhibited lower
inflation in August 2022, nine (9) regions had higher inflation
rates, and two (2) regions retained their previous month’s inflation
rate. Among the regions, Eastern Visayas’ IR at 7.2 percent ranked
fifth highest during the month. Zamboanga Peninsula registered the
highest IR at 9.1 percent, followed by Davao Region and Caraga
Region at 8.9 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively. On the other
hand, BARMM remained as the region with the lowest recorded IR at
4.9 percent in August 2022 (Figure 2).
Inflation Rate by Province
Relative to their IRs in
July 2022, Leyte, Northern Samar, and Southern Leyte recorded lower
IRs in August 2022. On the other hand, increased IRs were observed
in Biliran, Eastern Samar, and Samar. Among the provinces, Southern
Leyte posted the highest IR at 9.6 percent in August 2022. Northern
Samar’s IR came next at 9.3 percent, followed by Biliran at 7.9
percent; Eastern Samar at 7.2 percent; and Samar at 6.8 percent. The
lowest IR was noted in Leyte at 6.7 percent (Table 1).
Meanwhile, IR for Tacloban
City, the lone Highly Urbanized City (HUC) in the region, was
recorded at 4.2 percent in August 2022, lower than its 5.2 percent
IR last month.